Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022 with ABB, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global automation control market in power generation sector to grow
at a CAGR of 6.06 % during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022,
has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from
industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth
prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion
of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of
integrated solutions. The automation solution vendors are providing
integrated solutions with unique software architecture for all the
solutions offered by them. The uniform platform integrates the power
plant automation systems as well as electrical, IT solutions, and
diagnostics of a power plant. The major advantage of using such uniform
platform is the maximization of data consistency and minimization of
interfaces. For instance, Siemens offers SPPA-T3000 in its SPPA
solutions with Embedded Core Software (ECS).
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is Threat of cybersecurity. The threat of
cybersecurity is a major challenge faced by automation control systems.
Increased adoption of IoT and automation control systems have resulted
in increased vulnerability to cyberattacks, leading to data loss.
Software packages offered by third-party vendors are more vulnerable to
cyber-attacks, as the level of security offered is very low. For
instance, SCADA and other control systems are often infected by a worm
named HAVEX, which is capable of erasing the entire data and giving
unauthorized commands.
Key vendors
-
ABB
-
General Electric
-
Honeywell
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Schneider Electric
-
Siemens
