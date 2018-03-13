Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022 with ABB, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation control market in power generation sector to grow at a CAGR of 6.06 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of integrated solutions. The automation solution vendors are providing integrated solutions with unique software architecture for all the solutions offered by them. The uniform platform integrates the power plant automation systems as well as electrical, IT solutions, and diagnostics of a power plant. The major advantage of using such uniform platform is the maximization of data consistency and minimization of interfaces. For instance, Siemens offers SPPA-T3000 in its SPPA solutions with Embedded Core Software (ECS).

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Threat of cybersecurity. The threat of cybersecurity is a major challenge faced by automation control systems. Increased adoption of IoT and automation control systems have resulted in increased vulnerability to cyberattacks, leading to data loss. Software packages offered by third-party vendors are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, as the level of security offered is very low. For instance, SCADA and other control systems are often infected by a worm named HAVEX, which is capable of erasing the entire data and giving unauthorized commands.

Key vendors

ABB

General Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wldbpd/global_automation?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005879/en/