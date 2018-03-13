Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022 with ABB, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 02:31pm CET

The "Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation control market in power generation sector to grow at a CAGR of 6.06 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automation Control Market in Power Generation Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of integrated solutions. The automation solution vendors are providing integrated solutions with unique software architecture for all the solutions offered by them. The uniform platform integrates the power plant automation systems as well as electrical, IT solutions, and diagnostics of a power plant. The major advantage of using such uniform platform is the maximization of data consistency and minimization of interfaces. For instance, Siemens offers SPPA-T3000 in its SPPA solutions with Embedded Core Software (ECS).

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Threat of cybersecurity. The threat of cybersecurity is a major challenge faced by automation control systems. Increased adoption of IoT and automation control systems have resulted in increased vulnerability to cyberattacks, leading to data loss. Software packages offered by third-party vendors are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, as the level of security offered is very low. For instance, SCADA and other control systems are often infected by a worm named HAVEX, which is capable of erasing the entire data and giving unauthorized commands.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • General Electric
  • Honeywell
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wldbpd/global_automation?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pINNOGY SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:43pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Muted inflation news sends stocks higher
AQ
02:41pVOGOGO INC : . Announces Agreement to Purchase Cryptocurrency Company
AQ
02:40pIndia's PNB exposure to alleged fraud swells to well above $2 billion
RE
02:40pMaersk's port business woos customers with new transport services
RE
02:40pCIGNA : Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna :” Skill for Amazon Alexa
BU
02:39pGold Inches Higher After Inflation Data, Tillerson Departure
DJ
02:39pDELTA AIR LINES' : uniforms were in need of an update. So they called designer Zac Posen.
AQ
02:39pDFDS A/S : Election of employee representatives to dfds a/s board of directors 2018
AQ
02:39pPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.