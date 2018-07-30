Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, by Application, by Geography -
Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013
- 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach
$11,871.6 million by 2023.
The market growth is mainly driven by growing demand for lightweight
vehicles, vehicle safety standards and regulations, and increasing
vehicle production worldwide.
On the basis of type, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is
categorized into epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber,
polyvinylchloride (PVC), silicones, and hot melts. Silicones are
expected to be the fastest growing type in the market, advancing at a
CAGR of 6% in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Its fastest
growth is attributed to the properties of silicones-based material in
reducing vibrations and have high heat and temperature-resistance
properties. Hence, these are widely used in the UTH and power train
applications.
Based on application, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is
segmented into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power
train, paint shop, and assembly. During the forecast period, the market
is expected to witness the highest growth for assembly applications,
with CAGR of 6.5%, to reach $4,958.8 million by 2023. This is attributed
to the increasing vehicle manufacturing across the world, driven by the
increasing purchasing power of consumers.
Key Highlights
-
Automotive adhesives and sealants market to witness the fastest growth
in Asia-Pacific (APAC) during the forecast period
-
Increasing development of bio-based adhesives and sealants expected to
provide growth opportunities in the market
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
-
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
Sika AG
-
Ppg Industries, Inc.
-
3M Company
-
H.B. Fuller Company
-
Permatex
-
Bostik SA
-
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
-
Eftec AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lctmc4/gobal_automotive?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005586/en/