Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach $11,871.6 million by 2023.

The market growth is mainly driven by growing demand for lightweight vehicles, vehicle safety standards and regulations, and increasing vehicle production worldwide.

On the basis of type, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is categorized into epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, polyvinylchloride (PVC), silicones, and hot melts. Silicones are expected to be the fastest growing type in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 6% in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Its fastest growth is attributed to the properties of silicones-based material in reducing vibrations and have high heat and temperature-resistance properties. Hence, these are widely used in the UTH and power train applications.

Based on application, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is segmented into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power train, paint shop, and assembly. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the highest growth for assembly applications, with CAGR of 6.5%, to reach $4,958.8 million by 2023. This is attributed to the increasing vehicle manufacturing across the world, driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Key Highlights

Automotive adhesives and sealants market to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) during the forecast period

Increasing development of bio-based adhesives and sealants expected to provide growth opportunities in the market

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

DowDuPont Inc.

Sika AG

Ppg Industries, Inc.

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Permatex

Bostik SA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Eftec AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lctmc4/gobal_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005586/en/