Global Automotive Brake-By-Wire Systems Market 2018-2022 to Post 16% CAGR| Technavio

08/03/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005307/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive brake-by-wire systems ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market 2018-2022. Braking system forms an integral part of safety for any automobile as it helps to control and stop the vehicle. Advances in technology have led to the development of numerous auxiliary supporting braking systems in the automotive industry. This has increased the adoption of newer functionalities related to the braking system in automobiles, which is also paving the way for the adoption of all-electronic braking systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market is the greater effectiveness and efficiency of the brake-by-wire system:

Global automotive brake-by-wire systems market: Greater effectiveness and efficiency of the brake-by-wire system

The automotive brake-by-wire system is more advanced in terms of system design, braking efficiency, and effectiveness when compared with the conventional braking systems. The systems can either be all-electronic, electro-hydraulic or a combination of both.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, “These systems involve electronic components and sub-systems, such as sensors, actuators, and a control unit that collectively analyze the vehicle’s data accurately. The system gathers data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The compiled data allows the brake-by-wire system to react quickly and reduce stopping distance.”

Global automotive brake-by-wire systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive brake-by-wire systems market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with nearly 37% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
