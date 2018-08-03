Global Automotive Brake-By-Wire Systems Market 2018-2022 to Post 16% CAGR| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market 2018-2022. Braking system forms an integral part of safety for any automobile as it helps to control and stop the vehicle. Advances in technology have led to the development of numerous auxiliary supporting braking systems in the automotive industry. This has increased the adoption of newer functionalities related to the braking system in automobiles, which is also paving the way for the adoption of all-electronic braking systems.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market is the greater effectiveness and efficiency of the brake-by-wire system:

Global automotive brake-by-wire systems market: Greater effectiveness and efficiency of the brake-by-wire system

The automotive brake-by-wire system is more advanced in terms of system design, braking efficiency, and effectiveness when compared with the conventional braking systems. The systems can either be all-electronic, electro-hydraulic or a combination of both.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, “These systems involve electronic components and sub-systems, such as sensors, actuators, and a control unit that collectively analyze the vehicle’s data accurately. The system gathers data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The compiled data allows the brake-by-wire system to react quickly and reduce stopping distance.”

Global automotive brake-by-wire systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive brake-by-wire systems market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with nearly 37% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

