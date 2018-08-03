Global Automotive Braking System Market Report 2018-2027: Rise in Demand for SUVs and Crossovers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Braking System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Braking System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in demand for sports utility vehicle (SUV) and crossover vehicles, recent technological developments of automotive braking system and integration of air disc brakes in commercial vehicles.

Based on brake type, market is categorized into drum brakes and disc brakes.

By vehicle type, market is divided into Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Compact Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles.

Depending on technology, market is fragmented into Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS).

On the basis of sales channel, market is segregated into aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Automotive Braking System Market, By Brake Type

5 Automotive Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type

6 Automotive Braking System Market, By Technology

7 Automotive Braking System Market, By Sales Channel

8 Automotive Braking System Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

Continental AG

Knorr-Bremse AG

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd.

Wabco Holdings, Inc.

Valeo

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

Halla Mando Corp

Brembo S.P.A.

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

Autoliv, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3q7ljt/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005480/en/