Global Automotive Braking System Market Report 2018-2027: Rise in Demand for SUVs and Crossovers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Automotive Braking System Market is poised to grow strong
during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise
in demand for sports utility vehicle (SUV) and crossover vehicles,
recent technological developments of automotive braking system and
integration of air disc brakes in commercial vehicles.
Based on brake type, market is categorized into drum brakes and disc
brakes.
By vehicle type, market is divided into Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Luxury
Passenger Cars, Compact Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Heavy
Commercial Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles.
Depending on technology, market is fragmented into Electronic Stability
Control (ESC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock
Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS).
On the basis of sales channel, market is segregated into aftermarket and
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Automotive Braking System Market, By Brake Type
5 Automotive Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type
6 Automotive Braking System Market, By Technology
7 Automotive Braking System Market, By Sales Channel
8 Automotive Braking System Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
-
Continental AG
-
Knorr-Bremse AG
-
Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd.
-
Wabco Holdings, Inc.
-
Valeo
-
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
-
TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
-
Halla Mando Corp
-
Brembo S.P.A.
-
Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
-
Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC
-
Autoliv, Inc.
