Global Automotive Connected Car Platform (Telematics & Infotainment) Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2018 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of wireless tunnel monitoring system, increase in integration technology and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Automotive Connected Car Platform Market, By Service

5 Automotive Connected Car Platform Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies

  • Airbiquity
  • Altran
  • AppDirect
  • AT&T
  • Cisco Jasper
  • Harman International
  • Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)
  • LG Electronics
  • Microsoft
  • NNG
  • Bright Box
  • TomTom
  • Otonomo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzhg38/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
