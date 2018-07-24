Global Automotive Connected Car Platform (Telematics & Infotainment) Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2018 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Analysis & Trends - Industry
Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market is poised to grow
strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
adoption of wireless tunnel monitoring system, increase in integration
technology and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Automotive Connected Car Platform Market, By Service
5 Automotive Connected Car Platform Market, By Geography
6 Key Player Activities
7 Leading Companies
-
Airbiquity
-
Altran
-
AppDirect
-
AT&T
-
Cisco Jasper
-
Harman International
-
Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)
-
LG Electronics
-
Microsoft
-
NNG
-
Bright Box
-
TomTom
-
Otonomo
