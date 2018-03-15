Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market Report 2018-2022 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 11.82% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global automotive connected infotainment system market to grow at a CAGR
of 11.82% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is analytics in connected infotainment systems.
There has been an increased demand for connected infotainment services,
such as live music and cloud services in the recent years owing to rapid
development in smartphone and IT industry. Previously, the infotainment
system was used to play the media available on the local device.
However, the need for internet connectivity and connected cars
technology has led to increasing demand for connected infotainment
systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased support
for application development in automotive infotainment. Traditionally,
the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the
towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However,
recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from
what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is higher
cost associated with fleet tracking. Automotive telematics is becoming
more integrated with infotainment systems to provide the tracking data,
messages, and other pieces of information to both fleet operators and
drivers. Initial costs of setting up telematics include license, setup
and installation fee, and payment for customization and integration with
current systems. The license must be renewed periodically, which adds to
the overall cost.
