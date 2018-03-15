Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market Report 2018-2022 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 11.82% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive connected infotainment system market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is analytics in connected infotainment systems. There has been an increased demand for connected infotainment services, such as live music and cloud services in the recent years owing to rapid development in smartphone and IT industry. Previously, the infotainment system was used to play the media available on the local device. However, the need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led to increasing demand for connected infotainment systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased support for application development in automotive infotainment. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is higher cost associated with fleet tracking. Automotive telematics is becoming more integrated with infotainment systems to provide the tracking data, messages, and other pieces of information to both fleet operators and drivers. Initial costs of setting up telematics include license, setup and installation fee, and payment for customization and integration with current systems. The license must be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.

Key Vendors

Alpine Electronics

Delphi

Garmin

HARMAN International

Pioneer

TomTom International

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Connectivity Type

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3nfcd/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005626/en/