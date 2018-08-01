Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Trends -
Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market is poised
to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the
prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advances in
vision-based sensors and processors, Reduction in Number of Accidents
With The Use of DSMS and development of advanced technologies for
monitoring drivers.
Based on Vehicle Type, market is classified into Off Road, Construction
& Mining Vehicles, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy
Commercial Vehicle and Defence Vehicles. Depending upon Technology
segment, market is divided into pre-collision system, blink monitoring,
steering angle sensor & lane departure warning, heart rate monitoring
and facial expression / head movement.
By Component, market is segregated into Crash Resistant Steel Cabins,
Sensors, Camera and Other Components.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major
geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for
the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Companies Mentioned
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Tobii
-
Continental
-
Visteon
-
Valeo
-
Seeing Machines
-
Infineon Technologies AG
-
Denso Corporation
-
Magna International, Inc.
-
Smart Eye AB
-
Aisin Seiki Corporation
-
Aptiv
-
Xilinx
-
Edge3
-
Harman International Industries Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market, By Vehicle Type
5 Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market, By Technology
6 Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market, By Component
7 Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5h7js/global_automotive?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005455/en/