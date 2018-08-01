Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advances in vision-based sensors and processors, Reduction in Number of Accidents With The Use of DSMS and development of advanced technologies for monitoring drivers.

Based on Vehicle Type, market is classified into Off Road, Construction & Mining Vehicles, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Defence Vehicles. Depending upon Technology segment, market is divided into pre-collision system, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor & lane departure warning, heart rate monitoring and facial expression / head movement.

By Component, market is segregated into Crash Resistant Steel Cabins, Sensors, Camera and Other Components.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tobii

Continental

Visteon

Valeo

Seeing Machines

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Smart Eye AB

Aisin Seiki Corporation

Aptiv

Xilinx

Edge3

Harman International Industries Inc

