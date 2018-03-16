Global Automotive Films Market - Increased Demand for Solar Protection Films to Boost Growth

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
automotive films market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive films market will
grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The
increasing demand for solar protection films is a major factor driving
the market’s growth.
Self-adhesive film systems are used for a variety of windows and glass
panels. These films act as a means of providing new functions to the
existing window and glass systems. The installation of solar protection
films on vehicles can reduce the amount of heat allowed inside while
blocking UV rays.
In this report, Technavio highlights the popularity of automotive wrap
films as one of the key emerging trends driving the global
automotive films market:
Popularity of automotive wrap films
Wrap films on automobiles increase the visibility of advertisements.
Thus, high density of light-duty vehicles is likely to drive the global
automotive films market during the forecast period.
Automotive wrap films are used in sports cars, non-traditional vehicles
(vehicles that cannot be used on public streets, roads, and highways
such as three-wheeled motorcycles), and heavy equipment. Customized
vehicle wraps yield a high return on investment because of their
popularity among the target audience. These automotive wrap films offer
unique textures and finishes such as wood grain, brushed metal, and
leather. These are largely used in Europe and North America.
“Fleet vehicle wrap advertising is the ideal medium for brand
recognition and brand building. Though billboards, print, and broadcast
media offer numerous advertising options, they are often cost-intensive.
Fleet advertising is expected to gain prominence during the forecast
period due to its cost benefits,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on plastics,
polymers, and elastomers.
Global automotive films market - segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive
films market based on type (window films, wrap films, and paint
protection films) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The window films segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 54% of the market. It is also expected to be the
fastest growing segment over the forecast period, followed by wrap films
and paint protection films.
As of 2017, APAC led the global automotive films market followed by the
Americas and EMEA. The APAC region will also witness a significant
increase in its market share over the forecast period while the other
two regions will witness a decline in their market shares.
