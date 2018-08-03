Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Night Vision System Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive night vision system market was valued at USD 1.350 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.166 billion by 2023, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The quest for vehicle safety is one of the vital factors in the development of advanced automobile safety systems. Automotive collision warning systems potentially signify the next significant leap in vehicle safety technology. As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

With the growing risk of accidents at nights, due to poor visibility and increased traffic, both consumers and governments, across the world, are becoming more concerned about the safety of passengers and pedestrians. As a result, automobile manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with driver assistance systems, such as NVSs, to help the drivers in effective driving.

Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates, and their performance could be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver, under low-light conditions. This image is displayed on the HUD or monitors of the rear-view mirror.

