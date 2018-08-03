Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Night Vision System Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive night vision system market was valued at USD 1.350 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.166 billion by 2023, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The quest for vehicle safety is one of the vital factors in the development of advanced automobile safety systems. Automotive collision warning systems potentially signify the next significant leap in vehicle safety technology. As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

With the growing risk of accidents at nights, due to poor visibility and increased traffic, both consumers and governments, across the world, are becoming more concerned about the safety of passengers and pedestrians. As a result, automobile manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with driver assistance systems, such as NVSs, to help the drivers in effective driving.

Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates, and their performance could be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver, under low-light conditions. This image is displayed on the HUD or monitors of the rear-view mirror.

Companies Mentioned

  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Denso Corporation
  • Audi AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Magna International Inc.
  • L-3 Communications Holdings
  • Raytheon
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Valeo SA
  • FLIR Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Automotive Night Vision Market Segmentation - By Technology

6. Global Automotive Night Vision Market Segmentation - By Components

7. Regional Market Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profile

10. Future Outlook Of The Market

11. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qb3hp/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01pNVR : Miami County Real Estate Transactions
AQ
07:01pTESLA : To Be Truly Happy Again, David Einhorn Needs To Drop Everything And Buy The Mets
AQ
07:01pCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Now Live on PlayStation®4
BU
07:01pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:01pGOLDEN SECRET VENTURES : Thunderbird Entertainment Inc. to combine with Golden Secret Ventures Ltd. to create a high impact, public International Media Company
AQ
07:01pESPRINET : Publication of the essential information update pursuant to art. 131, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation
PU
07:01pZENDESK : to Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07:00pCISCO : In a bid to expand cloud offerings, Cisco acquires Duo
AQ
06:59pM&C SAATCHI : PR agency M&C Saatchi offers a new brand for Tashkent
AQ
06:59pBALCHEM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.