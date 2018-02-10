Global Automotive Night Vision System Market - Technological Developments to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive night vision system market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global automotive night vision system market based on technology such as passive night vision system and active night vision system. The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Technological developments to drive value of machine vision in ADAS

Vehicle manufacturers are progressively developing autonomous vehicles, which eliminate partly or fully any driver assistance in driving. These vehicles require a complex integration of technology and connectivity wherein machine vision plays a major role in determining the effectiveness of the autonomous driving system. Automotive night vision systems play an integral role in determining the effectiveness of machine vision in ADAS, especially during night time. Moreover, the thermal sensors used in night vision systems can also be engaged in the daytime to verify and increase the accuracy of machine vision.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, “Various startups are developing automotive machine vision by complementing the current sensors and by replacing thermographic illumination with far infrared technology. For instance, AdaSky is an Israeli technology startup that has developed Viper, a far infrared technology for automotive vision. This is expected to enter mass production by 2020. Development of far infrared technology will drive the growth of automotive night vision system by 2022.”

Global automotive night vision system market segmentation by region

EMEA was the leading region for the global automotive night vision system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 38%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to surpass EMEA to become the leading region, with a 7% increase in its market share. Both EMEA and the Americas will witness a decrease in their market share over the forecast period, amounting to approximately 5% and 2% respectively.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

