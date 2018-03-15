Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market - Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
automotive OEM fleet management services market predicts
a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005527/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive OEM fleet management services market from 2018-2022.
The report segments the global
automotive OEM fleet management services market by vehicle type,
including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and by geography,
including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed
illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global automotive OEM fleet
management services market, according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Reduction of operational cost: a major market driver
-
Increasing usage of telematics systems: emerging market trend
-
EMEA dominated the global automotive OEM fleet management services
market with 45% share in 2017
Third-party fleet management service providers used to dominate the
global fleet management market. These service providers are tied-up with
banks, insurance companies, navigation system solution providers, and
breakdown-assistance providers. The addition of a third-party fleet
management provider in the (fleet management) value chain increases the
operational costs. Cutting down a link in this value chain is the ideal
way to reduce the operational cost. The development of in-house fleet
management facilities by major automotive OEMs facilitates the provision
of fleet services without the interference of third-party service
providers.
Increasing usage of telematics systems: emerging market trend
Vehicles that ensure maximum safety and comfort are highly in demand.
This has led to the advent of telematics systems. Telematics systems aid
in vehicle tracking, monitoring of driving behaviors, and in providing
information on vehicle conditions by incorporating remote diagnostics.
Such systems are highly being adopted in passenger cars. The expanding
market for self-drive cars, car-pooling, and car sharing has led to an
increase in demand for telematics systems.
Lately, vehicle tracking has been a necessary feature in commercial
vehicle segment as well. With the help of a GPS receiver and an
electronic GSM device installed in vehicles, such tracking systems
facilitate the provision of real-time tracking of data. They provide
information such as start time, shut-down time, idling time, vehicle
location, and velocity to the fleet owners.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
services, “Telematics used in vehicles help in increasing the
productivity of fleet owners, reducing labor costs, controlling fuel
costs, improving customer service, increasing fleet safety and security,
reducing the operational costs, and reducing unauthorized vehicle usage.
Therefore, the adoption of telematics systems positively impacts the
growth of the global automotive OEM fleet management services market.”
Global market opportunities
In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global automotive OEM
fleet management services market, followed by the Americas and APAC
in 2017. EMEA is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the
forecast period. The increased road connectivity in the region is the
key factor contributing towards the growth of the market. APAC is the
fastest growing market, registering a growth of nearly 2% by 2022.
