Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2017 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
Optoelectronics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size
and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global automotive optoelectronics market to grow
with a CAGR of 14% over the period of 2017-2023
The report on automotive optoelectronics market is a comprehensive study
and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive
optoelectronics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the
report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research
findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive
optoelectronics market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth
Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas
that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The global automotive optoelectronics market is segmented on the basis
of vehicle type, product, application, and channel type.
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Vehicle Type
-
Passenger Vehicle
-
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
-
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Product
-
LED's
-
Laser Diodes
-
Infrared component
-
Image sensors
-
Optocouplers
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Application
-
Position sensors
-
Convenience and safety
-
Backlight control
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Channel Type
-
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Texas Instrument Inc
-
Avago Technologies
-
Autoliv Inc
-
Vishay Intertechnology
-
Osram Licht AG
-
FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd
-
Foryard Optolectronics Co
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
-
OSI Optolectronics AS
