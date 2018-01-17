Log in
Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2017 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/17/2018 | 07:03pm CET

The "Automotive Optoelectronics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive optoelectronics market to grow with a CAGR of 14% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on automotive optoelectronics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive optoelectronics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive optoelectronics market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global automotive optoelectronics market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, product, application, and channel type.

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Product

  • LED's
  • Laser Diodes
  • Infrared component
  • Image sensors
  • Optocouplers

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Application

  • Position sensors
  • Convenience and safety
  • Backlight control

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Channel Type

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • RoW

Companies Profiled

  • Texas Instrument Inc
  • Avago Technologies
  • Autoliv Inc
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Osram Licht AG
  • FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd
  • Foryard Optolectronics Co
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • OSI Optolectronics AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/583dbv/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
