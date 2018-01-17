Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2017 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Optoelectronics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive optoelectronics market to grow with a CAGR of 14% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on automotive optoelectronics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive optoelectronics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive optoelectronics market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global automotive optoelectronics market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, product, application, and channel type.

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Product

LED's

Laser Diodes

Infrared component

Image sensors

Optocouplers

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Application

Position sensors

Convenience and safety

Backlight control

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Texas Instrument Inc

Avago Technologies

Autoliv Inc

Vishay Intertechnology

Osram Licht AG

FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd

Foryard Optolectronics Co

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Texas Instrument Inc

OSI Optolectronics AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/583dbv/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006212/en/