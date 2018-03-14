Global Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 58.15% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market to grow at a CAGR of 58.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Over-the-air (OTA) update implies the use of wireless mechanisms to push any update packages either for the software or the firmware. With the number of connected cars increasing, it will not be a cost-effective option for OEMs to provide software updates via dealerships. As a result, OEMs have focused their efforts on the development of remote OTA updates.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is connected vehicle technology and Internet of Things. Currently, the industry is characterized by companies relocating their production centers from developed regions to developing regions. The industry experienced a significant decline in demand due to the economic uncertainty in the western world. However, the markets have slowly recovered, primarily due to the stable economic conditions in the developing nations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced vehicle recalls. Over the last two decades, the computer-based ECU has replaced many of the pneumatic and mechanical systems in a vehicle. It is estimated that an average mass market car comprises around 25 million lines of codes, whereas the premium segment cars can have up to 100 million lines of code that control critical vehicle functions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising complexity in automotive software architecture. The integration of numerous in-vehicle systems such as ADAS, infotainment, and telematics systems has made it very difficult for automotive software developers to deliver defect-free and efficient software. Many critical applications pertaining to the safety of the vehicle are expected to deliver zero defects as it will defeat the integrity of the whole system.

