Global Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 58.15% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market to grow at a
CAGR of 58.15% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Over-the-air (OTA) Updates Market 2018-2022, has been
prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry
experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects
over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market.
Over-the-air (OTA) update implies the use of wireless mechanisms to push
any update packages either for the software or the firmware. With the
number of connected cars increasing, it will not be a cost-effective
option for OEMs to provide software updates via dealerships. As a
result, OEMs have focused their efforts on the development of remote OTA
updates.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is connected vehicle
technology and Internet of Things. Currently, the industry is
characterized by companies relocating their production centers from
developed regions to developing regions. The industry experienced a
significant decline in demand due to the economic uncertainty in the
western world. However, the markets have slowly recovered, primarily due
to the stable economic conditions in the developing nations.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is
reduced vehicle recalls. Over the last two decades, the computer-based
ECU has replaced many of the pneumatic and mechanical systems in a
vehicle. It is estimated that an average mass market car comprises
around 25 million lines of codes, whereas the premium segment cars can
have up to 100 million lines of code that control critical vehicle
functions.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is rising complexity in automotive software
architecture. The integration of numerous in-vehicle systems such as
ADAS, infotainment, and telematics systems has made it very difficult
for automotive software developers to deliver defect-free and efficient
software. Many critical applications pertaining to the safety of the
vehicle are expected to deliver zero defects as it will defeat the
integrity of the whole system.
Key vendors
-
Bosch
-
Continental
-
HARMAN International
-
Delphi
-
Airbiquity
-
ATS Advanced Telematic Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
