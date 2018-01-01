Global Automotive Pump Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis| Technavio

The global automotive pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR above 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global automotive pump market by vehicle type including, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

With the increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, it has been observed that the demand for electric systems has also increased. Extensive R&D has been conducted to enable the shift from traditional mechanical systems to the electric system and to make vehicle highly economical.

The current electric automotive pumps are controlled using an ECU which helps them to adapt to the situation, thereby increasing the fuel economy. This has proved to be effective. For example, the Bosch intelligent fuel injection system calibrates itself automatically and sprays only the amount of fuel required for smooth combustion, thus increasing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, “As these pumps are controlled by an electric servo motor, the efficiency of these pumps is higher than that of the traditional mechanical pumps. Hence, downsizing of the engine is easily possible as many external types of machinery used for hydraulic efficiency can be excluded.”

Market trend: high penetration variable displacement oil pump

Automakers critically examine the internal working of the existing automotive system, owing to the stringent emission regulations and consumer preference for fuel efficiency. By increasing the efficiency of the internal vehicular components, vehicle manufacturers focus on improving fuel economy. Fixed displacement oil pumps are primarily designed to allow maximum oil to be circulated through the parts of the engines for absorbing the generated heat, lubricating the moving parts, and reducing their wear and tear. The excess oil is redirected back to the oil reservoir. To circulate the excess oil, the automotive oil pump utilizes a considerable amount of engine power, which affects the working of the engine.

Market challenge: increasing demand for electric vehicles

Stringent norms by government agencies pose a huge threat to the traditional internal combustion engines which generate high toxic emissions. The automotive sector in regions such as the Americas and EMEA is shifting towards electric vehicles due to the growing environmental concerns, increasing fuel prices, and high maintenance and purchasing costs of internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). Hence, the rise in demand for electric vehicles will consequently affect the automotive pump market.

Key vendors in the market

Johnson Electric

DENSO

Continental

Robert Bosch

The global automotive pump market is highly competitive and consists of a few well-established vendors that are currently growing their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D. Due to the advancement in technology and stringent government regulations, the competitive environment in the market will intensify over the forecast period. The increasing demand for passenger cars and heavy trucks, especially in the developing countries will drive the global automotive pump market during the forecast period.

