Global Automotive Pump Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis| Technavio

The global
automotive pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR above 4% during
the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global
automotive pump market by vehicle type including, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown
of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes
key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
With the increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, it has been
observed that the demand for electric systems has also increased.
Extensive R&D has been conducted to enable the shift from traditional
mechanical systems to the electric system and to make vehicle highly
economical.
The current electric automotive pumps are controlled using an ECU which
helps them to adapt to the situation, thereby increasing the fuel
economy. This has proved to be effective. For example, the Bosch
intelligent fuel injection system calibrates itself automatically and
sprays only the amount of fuel required for smooth combustion, thus
increasing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.
According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
components research, “As these pumps are controlled by
an electric servo motor, the efficiency of these pumps is higher than
that of the traditional mechanical pumps. Hence, downsizing of the
engine is easily possible as many external types of machinery used for
hydraulic efficiency can be excluded.”
Market trend: high penetration variable displacement oil pump
Automakers critically examine the internal working of the existing
automotive system, owing to the stringent emission regulations and
consumer preference for fuel efficiency. By increasing the efficiency of
the internal vehicular components, vehicle manufacturers focus on
improving fuel economy. Fixed displacement oil pumps are primarily
designed to allow maximum oil to be circulated through the parts of the
engines for absorbing the generated heat, lubricating the moving parts,
and reducing their wear and tear. The excess oil is redirected back to
the oil reservoir. To circulate the excess oil, the automotive oil pump
utilizes a considerable amount of engine power, which affects the
working of the engine.
Market challenge: increasing demand for electric vehicles
Stringent norms by government agencies pose a huge threat to the
traditional internal combustion engines which generate high toxic
emissions. The automotive sector in regions such as the Americas and
EMEA is shifting towards electric vehicles due to the growing
environmental concerns, increasing fuel prices, and high maintenance and
purchasing costs of internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). Hence,
the rise in demand for electric vehicles will consequently affect the
automotive pump market.
Key vendors in the market
-
Johnson Electric
-
DENSO
-
Continental
-
Robert Bosch
The global
automotive pump market is highly competitive and consists of a few
well-established vendors that are currently growing their customer base
and increasing their investments in R&D. Due to the advancement in
technology and stringent government regulations, the competitive
environment in the market will intensify over the forecast period. The
increasing demand for passenger cars and heavy trucks, especially in the
developing countries will drive the global automotive pump market during
the forecast period.
