Global Automotive Rear-View Mirror Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gentex, Ficosa Internacional, Magna, Murakami & Honda - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive rear-view mirror market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive rear-view mirror market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of integrated memory system that stores seat and side mirror preference. The modern vehicles are becoming more sophisticated in terms of the functionalities they offer to the customer. With comfort being one of the most crucial aspects while buying a vehicle, the flexibility offered by the common components like seats and mirrors plays an important role. As a result, the designing of the system has also gained utmost importance as a lot of weightage is given to the integration of various systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of premium SUVs. SUVs contribute to the adoption of rear-view mirrors significantly. The height of SUVs reduces the visibility of the short obstacles while reversing, and therefore, most of the SUVs are equipped with an additional mirror placed on the rear windshield. In developed regions, camera systems are replacing rear-view mirrors owing to their ability to provide wider visibility to the driver in more comfortable manner.

Key vendors

Gentex

Ficosa Internacional

Magna

Murakami

Honda (HonaLockMfg)

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of intelligent rear-view mirror that allows easy flipping between traditional mirror and digital mirror

Growing popularity of integrated memory system that stores seat and side mirror preference

Development of biometric rear-view mirror

Integration of different technologies in automotive mirror

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive benchmarking

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

