Global Automotive Rear-View Mirror Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gentex, Ficosa Internacional, Magna, Murakami & Honda - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global automotive rear-view mirror market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global automotive rear-view mirror market for 2018-2022. To calculate
the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by
way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in
this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of integrated memory
system that stores seat and side mirror preference. The modern vehicles
are becoming more sophisticated in terms of the functionalities they
offer to the customer. With comfort being one of the most crucial
aspects while buying a vehicle, the flexibility offered by the common
components like seats and mirrors plays an important role. As a result,
the designing of the system has also gained utmost importance as a lot
of weightage is given to the integration of various systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity
of premium SUVs. SUVs contribute to the adoption of rear-view mirrors
significantly. The height of SUVs reduces the visibility of the short
obstacles while reversing, and therefore, most of the SUVs are equipped
with an additional mirror placed on the rear windshield. In developed
regions, camera systems are replacing rear-view mirrors owing to their
ability to provide wider visibility to the driver in more comfortable
manner.
Key vendors
-
Gentex
-
Ficosa Internacional
-
Magna
-
Murakami
-
Honda (HonaLockMfg)
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2017
-
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
-
Segmentation by vehicle type
-
Comparison by vehicle type
-
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Development of intelligent rear-view mirror that allows easy flipping
between traditional mirror and digital mirror
-
Growing popularity of integrated memory system that stores seat and
side mirror preference
-
Development of biometric rear-view mirror
-
Integration of different technologies in automotive mirror
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive benchmarking
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
