Global Automotive Roof Systems Market - Hard Top Segment to Dominate the Market | Technavio

The global
automotive roof systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
above 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by
Technavio.
Global automotive roof systems market segmentation by product type
and geography
Technavio’s report on the global automotive roof systems market analyses
the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms
of market segmentation by product type, including hard top and soft top.
As projected in 2016, around 99% of the market share originated from
hard top.
Hard top roofs are made of the same material as other parts of BIW which
makes it easy to handle at varying temperature coefficients.
Manufacturers are developing lightweight materials such as aluminum due
to the increasing need for lighter vehicles. The use of hard top has
decreased in retractable roof systems, but innovations in the automotive
materials market would bring back the hard top roof system for
convertible vehicles as well.
Based on geography, the global
automotive roof systems market have been segmented into the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2016, 60% of the market share came from
APAC. In countries such as China and India, promising economic growth
potential is boosting the number of market opportunities for passenger
cars, thereby attracting global automobile manufacturers to this region.
“Players in the market are investing in technology and modern mass
production systems. Due to rapid growth in this region, the per-capita
income has drastically risen over the past couple of years, which has
increased the purchasing power of consumers leading to higher automobile
sales,” says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
components research.
Automotive roof systems market: competitive vendor landscape
The global
automotive roof systems market consists of some well-known and
established players. To broaden the functionality and capabilities of
the vehicle, the vendors in the market are leveraging the latest
technologies. Due to the growing demand for high-performance vehicles,
the competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify. The
growing integration of luxury characteristics with performance
parameters to improve the overall in-car experience has led to the
growth of the global automotive roof systems market. In addition, the
increasing socio-economic conditions of several nations with an improved
road network is driving the growth of the market.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Decreasing production cost of retractable rooftops
-
Increasing automotive sales
Market challenges:
-
Increasing margin pressure on automotive OEMs
-
High cost of automotive electronic devices
Market trends:
-
New technology for faster operation
-
Integration of composite materials to increase operability at high
speed
