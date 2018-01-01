Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market -Reduction in Driver Fatigue to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive seat massage system market to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global automotive seat massage system market by vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive seat massage system market:

Reduction in driver fatigue by using seat massage systems

Increasing demand for premium vehicles

Increasing demand for vehicles year over year

Reduction in driver fatigue by using seat massage systems

Seat massage system is one of the most advanced and sophisticated comfort features in vehicles. Prevention and reduction of fatigue and pain of the driver while driving is one of the main purposes of automotive seat massage systems. Inflatable bladders in the seat generate a pulsating motion to give a massaging effect on the driver' back. Physical exertions that may otherwise lead to increase in load on tendons and muscles is prevented by the seat massage system in the car. Luxury cars were the primary users of this system.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, “The demand for better comfort systems in vehicles such as seat massage systems has increased owing to an increase in long-distance travel. With the help of seat massage systems, drivers stay fit, energized, and concentrated, thus preventing the risk of mishaps. Adoption of seat massage systems will increase and enhance the level of comfort and safety in vehicles.”

Increasing demand for premium vehicles

In recent times, there has been a global rise in demand for luxury vehicles, which is expected to grow further in the next few years. Premium passenger cars, along with premium crossovers, are expected to dominate the market in near future. Vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lincoln, and Cadillac, have witnessed strong growth from Europe, North America, and Japan. The total number of luxury vehicles is expected to rise from 8.9 million units in 2015 to 11.4 million by 2022, resulting in an increase of 28%. Automakers will capitalize their brands and enhance comfort features in vehicles, such as seat massage systems due to the growth in the luxury vehicle market.

Increasing demand for vehicles year over year

Emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India are witnessing a rise in demand for passenger cars due to the growing purchasing power of consumers and significant economic growth. With intense vendor competition and saturated markets encouraging most global vehicle manufacturers to shift their focus to these countries. The ongoing industrialization and global trade activity has fueled growth in emerging markets.

“A lot of global auto manufacturers have established joint ventures with the automakers present in these emerging market nations to gain access to these markets. One such example is Ford that partnered with Changan Automobile Company and BMW with Brilliance Auto Group,” says Ganesh.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

