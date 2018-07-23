Global Automotive Seats Market - Outlook to 2027: Analysis by Trim Material, Type, Vehicle Type, Technology, Component, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Seats Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Automotive Seats Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include rising use of increasing role of
electronics in automobiles and rising demand for luxurious seating
system.
Based on Trim Material, the market is categorized into Fabric, Synthetic
Leather and Genuine Leather.
Depending on Type, the Automotive Seats market is segregated into Split
Bench and Bucket Seat.
On the basis of Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Buses,
Passenger Car, Heavy Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles.
Based on Technology, the market is categorized into Massage Seats,
Powered Seats, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated &
Powered Seats and Standard Seats.
By Component, the market is segregated into Seat Height Adjuster, Seat
Frame and Structure, Pneumatic System, Armrest, Seat Belt, Seat Track,
Seat Headrest and Seat Recliners.
On the basis of Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, the market is segmented into
Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery
Electric Vehicles.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Automotive Seats Market, By Trim Material
5 Automotive Seats Market, By Type
6 Automotive Seats Market, By Vehicle Type
7 Automotive Seats Market, By Technology
8 Automotive Seats Market, By Component
9 Automotive Seats Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
10 Automotive Seats Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
-
Cobra Seats
-
Lear Corporation
-
RECARO Automotive
-
Magna International
-
Brose
-
Faurecia
-
GRAMMER
-
TS Tech
-
Antolin Irausa
-
Adient
-
Toyota Boshoku
-
Gentherm
-
Aisin Seiki
-
NHK Spring
-
Tachi-S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zft6vl/global_automotive?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005262/en/