Global Automotive Seats Market - Outlook to 2027: Analysis by Trim Material, Type, Vehicle Type, Technology, Component, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Seats Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Seats Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising use of increasing role of electronics in automobiles and rising demand for luxurious seating system.

Based on Trim Material, the market is categorized into Fabric, Synthetic Leather and Genuine Leather.

Depending on Type, the Automotive Seats market is segregated into Split Bench and Bucket Seat.

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Buses, Passenger Car, Heavy Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles.

Based on Technology, the market is categorized into Massage Seats, Powered Seats, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated & Powered Seats and Standard Seats.

By Component, the market is segregated into Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Frame and Structure, Pneumatic System, Armrest, Seat Belt, Seat Track, Seat Headrest and Seat Recliners.

On the basis of Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, the market is segmented into Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicles.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Automotive Seats Market, By Trim Material

5 Automotive Seats Market, By Type

6 Automotive Seats Market, By Vehicle Type

7 Automotive Seats Market, By Technology

8 Automotive Seats Market, By Component

9 Automotive Seats Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

10 Automotive Seats Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities

12 Leading Companies

Cobra Seats

Lear Corporation

RECARO Automotive

Magna International

Brose

Faurecia

GRAMMER

TS Tech

Antolin Irausa

Adient

Toyota Boshoku

Gentherm

Aisin Seiki

NHK Spring

Tachi-S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zft6vl/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005262/en/