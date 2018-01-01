Global Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
automotive throttle body assembly market to grow at a CAGR close to
3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
The report further segments the global
automotive throttle body assembly market by application (commercial
vehicles and passenger vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA).
Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are
contributing to the growth of the global
automotive throttle body assembly market:
-
Increasing demand for individual throttle bodies
-
Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
-
Growing popularity of TBW technology
Increasing demand for individual throttle bodies
When compared to regular ones, individual throttle bodies (ITBs) provide
better throttle response. In ITBs, each cylinder gets its own butterfly
valve regulating air intake rather than all cylinders sharing one valve.
In engines with ITBs, air enters instantaneously as soon as throttle is
applied, which results in quicker throttle response. ITBs also help
reduce pumping losses at partial throttle.
According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
components research, “The need for an intake manifold is
removed by ITBs. For example, Chevy V8-powered Eisert Indy 500 race car
did not have an intake manifold. Major vendors keep intake manifold as
it offers better air filtration. Race cars were the primary users of
ITBs, but slowly it is being adopted in luxury and super sports cars to
offer better throttle response.”
Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
Although there has been growth in green energy vehicles a lot of
vehicles still run on fossil fuels which has led to the demand for
fuel-efficient vehicles. Sales of SUVs are surging, and the hatchbacks
are also witnessing a growth in demand in the US. In 2017, despite the
compact and subcompact car sales falling by about 24.5%, the US has
witnessed about 15.45% increase in the sales of hatchbacks. Introduction
of new models, increase in fuel efficiency, and affordability are the
main factors that are driving the market.
Growing popularity of TBW technology
Sensors and ECUs are the main drivers of the TBW systems. Therefore,
computer-controlled throttle openings are far more accurate than manual
cable-based throttle-by-cable (TBC) systems. In these systems, the
air-fuel ratio ranges from 14.7:1 to 14:1 when compared to TBC where the
ratios are near 12.5:1 to 12:1. Higher amounts of unburnt hydrocarbons
are produced due to lower air fuel-ratio in TBC systems, which leads to
higher emission. A leaner mix assures higher fuel efficiency than the
richer one as produced by the TBC systems, in a more
environmentally-conscious automotive environment.
“Throttle response time is increased with the help of TBW systems.
When ECU drives the TBW system, it automatically factors in the amount
of power to be delivered depending on the position of throttle. It
provides better throttle feedback when compared to TBC systems driven by
cables. Engines achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduced unburnt
hydrocarbons with accurate throttle response time and optimal air-fuel
ratio provided by TBW systems” says Ganesh.
