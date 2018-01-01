Global Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive throttle body assembly market to grow at a CAGR close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global automotive throttle body assembly market by application (commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive throttle body assembly market:

Increasing demand for individual throttle bodies

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Growing popularity of TBW technology

Increasing demand for individual throttle bodies

When compared to regular ones, individual throttle bodies (ITBs) provide better throttle response. In ITBs, each cylinder gets its own butterfly valve regulating air intake rather than all cylinders sharing one valve. In engines with ITBs, air enters instantaneously as soon as throttle is applied, which results in quicker throttle response. ITBs also help reduce pumping losses at partial throttle.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, “The need for an intake manifold is removed by ITBs. For example, Chevy V8-powered Eisert Indy 500 race car did not have an intake manifold. Major vendors keep intake manifold as it offers better air filtration. Race cars were the primary users of ITBs, but slowly it is being adopted in luxury and super sports cars to offer better throttle response.”

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Although there has been growth in green energy vehicles a lot of vehicles still run on fossil fuels which has led to the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Sales of SUVs are surging, and the hatchbacks are also witnessing a growth in demand in the US. In 2017, despite the compact and subcompact car sales falling by about 24.5%, the US has witnessed about 15.45% increase in the sales of hatchbacks. Introduction of new models, increase in fuel efficiency, and affordability are the main factors that are driving the market.

Growing popularity of TBW technology

Sensors and ECUs are the main drivers of the TBW systems. Therefore, computer-controlled throttle openings are far more accurate than manual cable-based throttle-by-cable (TBC) systems. In these systems, the air-fuel ratio ranges from 14.7:1 to 14:1 when compared to TBC where the ratios are near 12.5:1 to 12:1. Higher amounts of unburnt hydrocarbons are produced due to lower air fuel-ratio in TBC systems, which leads to higher emission. A leaner mix assures higher fuel efficiency than the richer one as produced by the TBC systems, in a more environmentally-conscious automotive environment.

“Throttle response time is increased with the help of TBW systems. When ECU drives the TBW system, it automatically factors in the amount of power to be delivered depending on the position of throttle. It provides better throttle feedback when compared to TBC systems driven by cables. Engines achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduced unburnt hydrocarbons with accurate throttle response time and optimal air-fuel ratio provided by TBW systems” says Ganesh.

