Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market Report 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

The "Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing advance driver assist system, growth in electric vehicles and recent technological developments of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) system.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into non-continuous variable valve timing (VVT) and continuous variable valve timing (VVT).

By fuel type, the market is divided into diesel and gasoline.

Depending on technology, the market is fragmented into Dual VVT-i, Variable Valve Timing - intelligent Wide (VVT-iW), VVT-iW, Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and VVT-iE.

On the basis of number of valves, the market is segmented into More than 24, Between 17 to 23, 16 and Less Than 12.

Depending on valve actuation type, the market is divided into Type V, Type IV, Type III, Type II and Type I.

By valve train, the market is segregated into Over Head Valve (OHV), Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) and Double Overhead Cam (DOHC).

Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into electric vehicle, commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

  • Electric Vehicle segment is further divided into Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).
  • Commercial Vehicle is further categorized into heavy commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Product Type

5 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Fuel Type

6 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Technology

7 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Number of Valves

8 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Valve Actuation Type

9 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Valve Train

10 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Vehicle Type

11 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Sales Channel

12 Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market, By Geography

13 Key Player Activities

14 Leading Companies

  • Denso
  • Borgwarner
  • Johnson Controls
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Robert Bosch
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Valeo
  • Continental
  • Delphi
  • Hitachi
  • Federal-Mogul LLC
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Camcraft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f744nv/global_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
