Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market Report 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing advance driver assist system, growth in electric vehicles and recent technological developments of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) system.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into non-continuous variable valve timing (VVT) and continuous variable valve timing (VVT).

By fuel type, the market is divided into diesel and gasoline.

Depending on technology, the market is fragmented into Dual VVT-i, Variable Valve Timing - intelligent Wide (VVT-iW), VVT-iW, Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and VVT-iE.

On the basis of number of valves, the market is segmented into More than 24, Between 17 to 23, 16 and Less Than 12.

Depending on valve actuation type, the market is divided into Type V, Type IV, Type III, Type II and Type I.

By valve train, the market is segregated into Over Head Valve (OHV), Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) and Double Overhead Cam (DOHC).

Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into electric vehicle, commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

Electric Vehicle segment is further divided into Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).

Commercial Vehicle is further categorized into heavy commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

13 Key Player Activities

14 Leading Companies

Denso

Borgwarner

Johnson Controls

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Valeo

Continental

Delphi

Hitachi

Federal-Mogul LLC

Toyota Motor Corporation

Camcraft

