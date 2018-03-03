Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market - Availability of Smart Road Infrastructure to Drive Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 10:04pm CET

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global autonomous vehicles market predicts a CAGR of around 42% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005023/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global autonomous vehicles market 2018-2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global autonomous vehicles market 2018-2022 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global autonomous vehicles market by vehicle type (PVs and CVs) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global autonomous vehicles market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

  • Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure: a major market driver
  • Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous vehicles: emerging market trend
  • The Americas dominated the global autonomous vehicles market with around 39% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure: a major market driver

The availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure is one of the major factors driving the global autonomous vehicles market. The ITS corridors are the sections of highways, which have connecting services and allow communication between vehicle and infrastructure (V2I). The national authorities and truck companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on an agreement. The availability of truck-only lanes or highways in several developed areas of the globe such as the US and Europe is likely to provide a conducive environment for the development and deployment of semi-autonomous vehicles in the HCV segment. These factors are expected to impact the semi-autonomous vehicle's market positively.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous vehicles: emerging market trend

A universal or harmonized mapping platform is a major requirement for autonomous vehicles. Few industry players have formed a partnership, which entails the use of optical sensors. These sensors allow real-time imaging and navigation mapping.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, “Several vendors have introduced their HD maps that are developed using the data from LIDAR sensors and advanced algorithms that permit level 3 autonomy as a practical use-case. This data can predefine the vehicle's course of action such as advance warnings, congestion alert, and road diversions. Many countries in Europe are testing HD map-enabled driving at their freeways, and they are also made accurately available for other vehicles and drivers in the region.”

Global market opportunities

In terms of geographical segmentation, the Americas led the global autonomous vehicles market with a share of around 39% in 2017. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the share of EMEA is expected to decline slightly, and that of APAC and the Americas is anticipated to increase.

Technavio’s best deal of the month! Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aBB&T : Medical office building on Leighton faces foreclosure
AQ
01:50aEDUCATION NOTEBOOK : Barfoot joins Aiken County Commission for Higher Education
AQ
01:49aRiverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on track for eight more weeks of work
AQ
01:26aITALIAN SERIE A : Juve poised to regain control of title race after win and Napoli home loss
AQ
01:21a3M : Public investments in Egypt jump 86% in 3M – Ministry
AQ
01:19aPAPA JOHN 'L : Jury finds woman guilty in 1994 murder of Papa John's delivery driver
AQ
01:17aWAL MART STORES : As big stores move in, local retailers take stock
AQ
01:15aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Sunday, March 04, 2018
AQ
01:02aXUNLEI LTD : XNET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
AC
01:01aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018 – MDXG
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plai..
2THE ULTIMATE CRUISE RESOURCE FOR FAMILIES: CruiseCompete's Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner
3APPLE : APPLE : employees forced to phone 911 for workers injured after walking into glass walls
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Freight train derailment causes major passenge..
5AMAZON.COM : EU EYES TAX ON TECH GIANTS CLOSER TO 2 PERCENT THAN 6 PERCENT OF REVENUE: Le Maire

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.