Global Autonomous Vehicles Market - Availability of Smart Road Infrastructure to Drive Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
autonomous vehicles market predicts a CAGR of around 42%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global autonomous vehicles market by vehicle
type (PVs and CVs) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global autonomous vehicles market,
according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure: a major
market driver
-
Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous
vehicles: emerging market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global autonomous vehicles market with
around 39% share in 2017
Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure: a major
market driver
The availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure is one
of the major factors driving the global autonomous
vehicles market. The ITS corridors are the sections of
highways, which have connecting services and allow communication between
vehicle and infrastructure (V2I). The national authorities and truck
companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on an
agreement. The availability of truck-only lanes or highways in several
developed areas of the globe such as the US and Europe is likely to
provide a conducive environment for the development and deployment of
semi-autonomous vehicles in the HCV segment. These factors are expected
to impact the semi-autonomous vehicle's market positively.
Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous
vehicles: emerging market trend
A universal or harmonized mapping platform is a major requirement for
autonomous vehicles. Few industry players have formed a partnership,
which entails the use of optical sensors. These sensors allow real-time
imaging and navigation mapping.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
electronics, “Several vendors have introduced their HD maps
that are developed using the data from LIDAR sensors and advanced
algorithms that permit level 3 autonomy as a practical use-case. This
data can predefine the vehicle's course of action such as advance
warnings, congestion alert, and road diversions. Many countries in
Europe are testing HD map-enabled driving at their freeways, and they
are also made accurately available for other vehicles and drivers in the
region.”
Global market opportunities
In terms of geographical segmentation, the Americas led the global autonomous
vehicles market with a share of around 39% in 2017. It was
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the
share of EMEA is expected to decline slightly, and that of APAC and the
Americas is anticipated to increase.
