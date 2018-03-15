The global aviation fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005442/en/

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global aviation fuel market by product type, including ATF and aviation biofuel. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

Market driver: increase in number of aircraft

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of aircraft across the world. The number of people using aircraft has also increased. It is estimated that between 2005 and 2016 the number of air travelers increased by three-fourths. The growing number of passengers who commute frequently is anticipated to increase the demand for aircraft. The demand for aircraft is increasing, particularly in emerging countries such as India and China.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oil and gas research, “The demand for aircraft will increase substantially in APAC because of the increasing air traffic in developing countries. The number of people in the middle-income group will also increase significantly over the forecast period. Also, there will also be an increase in the purchasing power of the middle-income group. Therefore, the surge in the number of aircraft will drive the growth of the global aviation fuel market during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increased focus on biofuel by EU

The EU started focusing on biofuels for the aviation industry to reduce the carbon footprint of the aircraft. Some targets and policy instruments related to biofuel have already been implemented by the EU. Europe has introduced mandates for biofuels. There have also been several amendments in laws. The new amendments indicated that the share of biofuels from crops grown on agricultural land be limited to a share of 7% of the renewable energy target. This step was taken to address the problem of indirect land use for biofuels. The remaining 3% of the 10% renewable in the transport segment can be generated from other alternatives such as renewable electricity in railways and electric vehicles.

Market challenge: fluctuations in oil and gas prices

The aviation sector is linked to the price of crude oil, and its success or failure depends on the pricing of crude oil. Since July 2014, the price of crude oil was low for a prolonged period. The prices have declined continuously because of a supply-demand imbalance. The revenues of upstream oil and gas companies have decreased, which has directly affected their cash flow.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio’s best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March - 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005442/en/