Global BPA-Free Cans Market Outlook to 2027: Analysis by Material Type, Capacity, Product Type, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

The "Global BPA Free Cans Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global BPA Free Cans Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising consumer awareness over BPA-based products and increasing demand for BPA free cans from food packaging industry.

By material type, market is classified into aluminum, plastic and steel.

Based on capacity, market is divided into less than 250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, above 1000 ml.

Depending on the product type; market is segmented into 3-piece, monobloc and 2-piece.

On the basis of application, market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, personal care & homecare, beverages and food.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 BPA Free Cans Market, By Material Type

5 BPA Free Cans Market, By Capacity

6 BPA Free Cans Market, By Product Type

7 BPA Free Cans Market, By Application

8 BPA Free Cans Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • DowDupont Inc.
  • CPMC Holdings Limited
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.
  • Valspar Corporation
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Ball Corporation
  • Kangnam Jevisco
  • Silgan Containers LLC
  • HUBER Packaging Group GmbH
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Ardagh Group S.A
  • CPMC Holdings Limited
  • Kian Joo Group
  • Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56nkm6/global_bpafree?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
