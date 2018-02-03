Global Baby Diapers Market - High Demand from APAC to Boost Growth

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
baby diapers market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global baby diapers market will
grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Consumers' shift
toward natural and organic products is a major factor driving the
market’s growth.
Parents are increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of
their babies because the skin of newborns is relatively delicate and
more prone to skin irritation and rashes compared to children of four
years and above. Therefore, parents prefer natural and organic baby
diapers as these products contain less or negligible synthetic
additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives.
The three emerging market trends driving the global baby diapers market
according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Rising R&D investments by key market competitors
-
Increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies
-
Advent of online retail stores
Rising R&D investments by key market competitors
One of the significant trends in the market is the increased R&D
investments by key competitors. The increasing R&D investments by
competitors are aimed to further improve the efficiency and safety of
baby care products. The global baby diaper market is witnessing numerous
innovations as key competitors are coming up with a variety of baby
diapers that would cater to different skin types and ages.
“In recent years, market competitors have been focusing on
manufacturing diapers without the fluff pulp. These diapers would be an
alternative to Dry Max technology from P&G (Pampers). The fluff-less
diaper has an SAP core that is merged between two layers. The design of
the product is such that it can contain more liquid by breaking the
bonds to increase the space. This technology has been invented by
Drylock Technologies, a leading competitor in the global baby
diapers market. Therefore, the diapers without
fluff pulp are expected to generate a significant part of the revenue
for competitors during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for toys
and baby products research.
Global baby diapers market segmentation
This market research report segments the baby diapers market by product
type (disposable, training, swim pants, and others) and by geography
(the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). Additionally, the report provides an
analysis of the market’s growth across various distribution channels as
well.
The disposable diapers segment dominated the market with close to 65% of
the market share in 2017, followed by the training and swim pants
segment. Although the disposable segment is expected to maintain its
dominance during the forecast period, it is expected to lose close to 4%
of its product share by 2022.
With over 34% share, APAC was the leading region for the global baby
diapers market in 2017, closely followed by EMEA and the Americas. By
2022, APAC is expected to gain a market share of close to 4% to
consolidate its lead in the market.
