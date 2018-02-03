Global Baby Diapers Market - High Demand from APAC to Boost Growth

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global baby diapers market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global baby diapers market will grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Consumers' shift toward natural and organic products is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Parents are increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of their babies because the skin of newborns is relatively delicate and more prone to skin irritation and rashes compared to children of four years and above. Therefore, parents prefer natural and organic baby diapers as these products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives.

The three emerging market trends driving the global baby diapers market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising R&D investments by key market competitors

Increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies

Advent of online retail stores

Rising R&D investments by key market competitors

One of the significant trends in the market is the increased R&D investments by key competitors. The increasing R&D investments by competitors are aimed to further improve the efficiency and safety of baby care products. The global baby diaper market is witnessing numerous innovations as key competitors are coming up with a variety of baby diapers that would cater to different skin types and ages.

“In recent years, market competitors have been focusing on manufacturing diapers without the fluff pulp. These diapers would be an alternative to Dry Max technology from P&G (Pampers). The fluff-less diaper has an SAP core that is merged between two layers. The design of the product is such that it can contain more liquid by breaking the bonds to increase the space. This technology has been invented by Drylock Technologies, a leading competitor in the global baby diapers market. Therefore, the diapers without fluff pulp are expected to generate a significant part of the revenue for competitors during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for toys and baby products research.

Global baby diapers market segmentation

This market research report segments the baby diapers market by product type (disposable, training, swim pants, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). Additionally, the report provides an analysis of the market’s growth across various distribution channels as well.

The disposable diapers segment dominated the market with close to 65% of the market share in 2017, followed by the training and swim pants segment. Although the disposable segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, it is expected to lose close to 4% of its product share by 2022.

With over 34% share, APAC was the leading region for the global baby diapers market in 2017, closely followed by EMEA and the Americas. By 2022, APAC is expected to gain a market share of close to 4% to consolidate its lead in the market.

