Global Bio Polyols Market (2018-2022) Featuring Key Players: BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, and Polylabs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 09:52pm CEST

The "Global Bio Polyols Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio polyols market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.64% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is eco-friendly and sustainable nature of bio polyols. Bio polyol compounds are commonly produced from different natural and sustainable sources such as vegetable oils and their derivatives, sucrose, and others. Increasing environmental apprehensions concerning the use of conventional polyols are likely to drive the demand of bio polyols during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for adhesives and sealants. Adhesives and sealants are widely accepted and replaced rivets, welded parts and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the costs of the entire manufacturing process by exhibiting superior product performance, reliability, and increase the lifespan of the product.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of bio polyols. The high cost of bio polyols in comparison to conventional polyols is one of the main factors that would curb the growth of the global bio polyols market. The cost of bio polyols can be 60%-90% more expensive than conventional polyols.

Key Vendors

  • BASF
  • Cargill
  • DowDuPont
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Polylabs

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Type

08. Market Segmentation by Application

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slfws5/global_bio?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
