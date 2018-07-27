Global Bio Polyols Market (2018-2022) Featuring Key Players: BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, and Polylabs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global bio polyols market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.64%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is eco-friendly and sustainable nature of bio
polyols. Bio polyol compounds are commonly produced from different
natural and sustainable sources such as vegetable oils and their
derivatives, sucrose, and others. Increasing environmental apprehensions
concerning the use of conventional polyols are likely to drive the
demand of bio polyols during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand
for adhesives and sealants. Adhesives and sealants are widely accepted
and replaced rivets, welded parts and other mechanical parts in various
equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the costs of the entire
manufacturing process by exhibiting superior product performance,
reliability, and increase the lifespan of the product.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost
of bio polyols. The high cost of bio polyols in comparison to
conventional polyols is one of the main factors that would curb the
growth of the global bio polyols market. The cost of bio polyols can be
60%-90% more expensive than conventional polyols.
Key Vendors
-
BASF
-
Cargill
-
DowDuPont
-
Emery Oleochemicals
-
Polylabs
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Type
08. Market Segmentation by Application
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
