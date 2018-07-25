Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2018-2022| Rise in Production of Vaccines to Drive Demand| Technavio

The global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market
2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast
period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand
for mAbs. These antibodies are proteins developed in the pharmaceutical
and biotechnology laboratories to bind to the corresponding epitope of
the antigen in the body. Therefore, several mAbs are used as healing
agents to treat diseases like cancers. These antibodies are used as
independent treatments or in conjugation with radiotherapy, drugs, or
toxins to kill the infected cells.
This market research report on the global
biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in the production of
vaccines as one of the key emerging trends in the global
biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market:
Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing
services market: Rise in the production of vaccines
Vaccines are beneficial to prevent infectious diseases such as
diphtheria, Hepatitis B, and measles. It is one of the cost-effective
and successful strategies to prevent health ailments. Around 15% to 20%
of infants are unimmunized, which results in unnecessary death every
year, particularly in the developing countries of Africa and South
America. The major reason for this unimmunized population is low
awareness and limitations on the production of vaccines.
“Vaccination is the effective way of preventing the spread of
seasonal influenza whose effect is highly unpredictable. National
Immunization program, organized by the WHO, aims at preventing disease,
death, and disability by providing vaccination against diseases.
Vaccines used in universal programs are effective in targeting,
controlling, and eliminating illness,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on life science research tools.
Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing
services market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global biopharmaceutical
analytical testing services market by end-user (pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs)) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a share of more than 39%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas
can be attributed to the increased production of biologics and
biosimilars.
