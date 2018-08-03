Global Biostimulants Market 2018-2022 to Post 11% CAGR| Technavio

The global biostimulants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 11%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in the
organic food industry. During the forecast period, the global organic
food industry will post a CAGR of over 14%. The growing focus on health
and the environment is increasing the consumption of organic varieties
of fruits, vegetables, and grains. Several governments across the world
encourage the adoption of organic foods, and the organic food market
will register remarkable growth in the coming years. The use of natural
fertilizers for enhancing yield, quality, and immunity will drive the
growth of the global biostimulants market. Biostimulants help in
reducing the use of chemicals in crops and soil and are extensively used
in seed treatment.
This market research report on the global
biostimulants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of precision
farming as one of the key emerging trends in the global biostimulants
market:
Global biostimulants market: Growing popularity
of precision farming
Precision farming is growing in popularity owing to the limited
availability of land and enhanced farming practices. In 2016, the global
precision farming market is valued at more than USD 3.5 billion and will
register significant growth during the forecast period. This method of
farming uses biostimulants for increasing yield and productivity. In
developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and France, the
increasing demand for precision farming will contribute significantly to
the global biostimulants market.
“Precision farming is a farming management technique that uses few
resources and reduces the production cost. It used smart sensors,
satellites, high-precision positioning systems, and a range of IT
applications for agricultural production. The technique provides
insights on crop protection to farmers based on the soil fertility,
moisture content, and chemistry,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials.
Global biostimulants market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global biostimulants market by
product (acid-based and extract-based), application (foliar, soil, and
seed), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The foliar segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 75% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. The
market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by
nearly 2% during 2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
