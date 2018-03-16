Global Blood Collection Market - Increasing Cases of Cancer to Boost Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
blood collection market predicts a CAGR of over 6%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global blood collection market based on end-user
(hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others), and by
geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed
illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global blood collection market,
according to Technavio researchers:
-
Rising aging population: a major market driver
-
Increasing cases of cancer: emerging market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global blood collection market with over
42% share in 2017
Rising aging population is one of the major factors driving the global blood
collection market. The rise in median age due to
increasing life expectancy has resulted in a vast aging population
globally. The cause of death has shifted from acute to chronic diseases
such as arthritis, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension, which
have increased the life expectancy of the aging population.
The growing aging population has resulted in the increased expenditure
on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment.
Hence, countries such as Japan and Italy that have high population
densities experience a high demand for blood testing techniques for
diagnosing several diseases, thereby driving the growth of the market in
the countries.
Globally, the prevalence of cancer has increased due to various reasons
such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and
excessive alcohol consumption. With an increase in the incidence of
cancer, there is a proportional increase in diagnostic and treatment
protocols which involve blood collection.
Vendors are investing in developing non-invasive and more economical
methods of disease diagnosis such as liquid biopsy. A liquid biopsy is a
test used to find evidence of cancer in a blood draw. Traces of tumor
DNA are released into the blood from dying cancer cells and can be
detected by sensitive digital technologies. This DNA can give valuable
and accurate information about the presence of changes in
cancer-specific genes. Liquid biopsies may guide precision medicine
treatment by identifying unique molecular characteristics of an
individual's cancer. As they are noninvasive and easily repeated,
ctDNA-based liquid biopsies may be useful in monitoring patients'
responses to therapy both during treatment and after it is completed.
They also have the added advantage of providing molecular information
about cancer, which can change during and after treatment.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab
equipment, “The increasing advantages provided by the liquid
biopsy test will increase its adoption in future, and since it requires
the drawing of blood, it will increase the demand for blood collection
products, thus benefiting the market.”
Global market opportunities
In 2017, the Americas dominated the global blood
collection market, with a market share of over 42%, followed by
EMEA and APAC. Increasing awareness of the importance of diagnostics in
personalized medicine and initiatives undertaken by governments in the
Americas is promoting the use of personalized medicine in the Americas.
APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period
owing to the growing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer
that are diagnosed through blood testing and require the use of blood
collection products.
