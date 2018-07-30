Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Markets, 2016-2024: Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Dublin, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Temperature Monitoring Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Body Temperature Monitoring Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Electronic Temperature Monitors

Temperature Strips

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company (USA)

A&D Medical (USA)

Actherm, Inc. (Taiwan)

American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Exergen Corporation (USA)

Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)

Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)

Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Body Temperature

A Vital Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Current and Future Analysis

Underlying Basics: Times When Thermometers Become a Hot Business

Convenience and Accuracy

The Prime Growth Drivers

Non-Contact Thermometers Score on Epidemic Scares

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Smart Thermometers

An Emerging Domain

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers

An Expanding Market

Body Temperature Monitoring Pills

Another Evolving Segment

Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth

Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers

Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention

Issues

Mercury Thermometers

Nearing an End

Restrictions on the Use of Mercury Thermometers

EU Ban on Mercury-Based Thermometers

Rectal Thermometers and Related Issues



3. MACRO DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers



4. AN INTRODUCTION TO THERMOMETERS

Thermometer: A Temperature Measuring Device

A Backdrop

Principle of Temperature Measurement

Key Features

Choosing the Right Thermometer

Temperature Measurement Sites

Oral Cavity

Rectum

Ear

Axilla



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

iProvn Introduces New Ear And Forehead Thermometer

LCR Hallcrest Expands Digitemp EZ Product Line

Withings Introduces WithingsThermo Smart Temporal Artery Thermometer

Vivalnk Introduces Fever Scout, a Digital Health Monitoring Device

Tevra Brands Introduces Family 1st VisioFocus Infrared Thermometer

Kinsa Introduces One-Second Smart Thermometer

Galileo Analytics Introduces Galileo Thermometer



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LCR HALLCREST Restructures Manufacturing Operations

VivaLnk Receives FDA Approval for Continuous Temperature Monitoring

PositiveID Acquires Thermomedic

Hill-Rom Holdings Acquires Welch Allyn

Medtronic Takes over Covidien



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)

The United States (27)

Canada (1)

Japan (5)

Europe (21) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (7) Italy (2) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)



