Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Markets, 2016-2024: Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

07/30/2018 | 04:11am EDT

Dublin, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Temperature Monitoring Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Body Temperature Monitoring Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Digital Thermometers
  • Infrared Thermometers
  • Electronic Temperature Monitors
  • Temperature Strips

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M Company (USA)
  • A&D Medical (USA)
  • Actherm, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
  • Briggs Healthcare (USA)
  • Exergen Corporation (USA)
  • Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)
  • Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)
  • Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)
  • Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
  • Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)
  • Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)
  • RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)
  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)
  • Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Body Temperature
A Vital Indicator of Health and Well-Being
Current and Future Analysis
Underlying Basics: Times When Thermometers Become a Hot Business
Convenience and Accuracy
The Prime Growth Drivers
Non-Contact Thermometers Score on Epidemic Scares
Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Smart Thermometers
An Emerging Domain
No-Fuss Infant Thermometers
An Expanding Market
Body Temperature Monitoring Pills
Another Evolving Segment
Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth
Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers
Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention
Issues
Mercury Thermometers
Nearing an End
Restrictions on the Use of Mercury Thermometers
EU Ban on Mercury-Based Thermometers
Rectal Thermometers and Related Issues

3. MACRO DRIVERS
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

4. AN INTRODUCTION TO THERMOMETERS
Thermometer: A Temperature Measuring Device
A Backdrop
Principle of Temperature Measurement
Key Features
Choosing the Right Thermometer
Temperature Measurement Sites
Oral Cavity
Rectum
Ear
Axilla

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
iProvn Introduces New Ear And Forehead Thermometer
LCR Hallcrest Expands Digitemp EZ Product Line
Withings Introduces WithingsThermo Smart Temporal Artery Thermometer
Vivalnk Introduces Fever Scout, a Digital Health Monitoring Device
Tevra Brands Introduces Family 1st VisioFocus Infrared Thermometer
Kinsa Introduces One-Second Smart Thermometer
Galileo Analytics Introduces Galileo Thermometer

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
LCR HALLCREST Restructures Manufacturing Operations
VivaLnk Receives FDA Approval for Continuous Temperature Monitoring
PositiveID Acquires Thermomedic
Hill-Rom Holdings Acquires Welch Allyn
Medtronic Takes over Covidien

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)

  • The United States (27)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (21)
    • Germany (6)
    • The United Kingdom (7)
    • Italy (2)
    • Rest of Europe (6)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xszfnm/global_body?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Medical Devices, Temperature and Heat Sensors , Patient Monitoring Equipment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
