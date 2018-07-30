Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Markets, 2016-2024: Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Body Temperature Monitoring Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
Digital Thermometers
Infrared Thermometers
Electronic Temperature Monitors
Temperature Strips
The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:
3M Company (USA)
A&D Medical (USA)
Actherm, Inc. (Taiwan)
American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
Briggs Healthcare (USA)
Exergen Corporation (USA)
Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)
Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)
Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)
Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)
RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Body Temperature A Vital Indicator of Health and Well-Being Current and Future Analysis Underlying Basics: Times When Thermometers Become a Hot Business Convenience and Accuracy The Prime Growth Drivers Non-Contact Thermometers Score on Epidemic Scares Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES Smart Thermometers An Emerging Domain No-Fuss Infant Thermometers An Expanding Market Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Another Evolving Segment Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention Issues Mercury Thermometers Nearing an End Restrictions on the Use of Mercury Thermometers EU Ban on Mercury-Based Thermometers Rectal Thermometers and Related Issues
3. MACRO DRIVERS Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
4. AN INTRODUCTION TO THERMOMETERS Thermometer: A Temperature Measuring Device A Backdrop Principle of Temperature Measurement Key Features Choosing the Right Thermometer Temperature Measurement Sites Oral Cavity Rectum Ear Axilla
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS iProvn Introduces New Ear And Forehead Thermometer LCR Hallcrest Expands Digitemp EZ Product Line Withings Introduces WithingsThermo Smart Temporal Artery Thermometer Vivalnk Introduces Fever Scout, a Digital Health Monitoring Device Tevra Brands Introduces Family 1st VisioFocus Infrared Thermometer Kinsa Introduces One-Second Smart Thermometer Galileo Analytics Introduces Galileo Thermometer
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY LCR HALLCREST Restructures Manufacturing Operations VivaLnk Receives FDA Approval for Continuous Temperature Monitoring PositiveID Acquires Thermomedic Hill-Rom Holdings Acquires Welch Allyn Medtronic Takes over Covidien
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)
