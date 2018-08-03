Global Breast Enhancement Products Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 4.02% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Breast Enhancement Products Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global breast enhancement products market to
grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Breast enhancement products are used by women to enhance the size of the
breast. These products are used through massages, which helps in keeping
the tissues of the breast detoxified and oxygenated. It includes
products such as breast massagers, creams, and supplements.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global breast enhancement products for 2018-2022. To calculate the
market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of
breast enhancement products through retail and online distribution
channels.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased focus
on appearance among women. The importance of physical appearance is
increasing to gain acceptance in social situations and at the workplace.
The regular massaging of the breast with breast massagers will prevent
sagging, improve shape, reduce scars, and improve skin tone.
One of the major drivers for this market is the implementation of
innovative technologies. Increased focus in the field of personal care
has contributed to advances in breast enhancement products such as
breast massagers. Rapid advances in technology encourage companies to
develop innovative products and upgrade their existing product portfolio
to meet the increased demand for breast massagers.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the lack of clinical trials limiting the product
adoption. Adequate published literature and clinical trials are yet to
be conducted for the efficacy of supplements.
Companies Mentioned
-
BauerNutrition
-
California Exotic Novelties
-
E.T. Browne Drug
-
Inlife Pharma
-
Rozg Cosmeceutical
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4b635l/global_breast?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005298/en/