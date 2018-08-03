Log in
Global Breast Enhancement Products Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 4.02% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 03:30pm CEST

The "Global Breast Enhancement Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global breast enhancement products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Breast enhancement products are used by women to enhance the size of the breast. These products are used through massages, which helps in keeping the tissues of the breast detoxified and oxygenated. It includes products such as breast massagers, creams, and supplements.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global breast enhancement products for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of breast enhancement products through retail and online distribution channels.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased focus on appearance among women. The importance of physical appearance is increasing to gain acceptance in social situations and at the workplace. The regular massaging of the breast with breast massagers will prevent sagging, improve shape, reduce scars, and improve skin tone.

One of the major drivers for this market is the implementation of innovative technologies. Increased focus in the field of personal care has contributed to advances in breast enhancement products such as breast massagers. Rapid advances in technology encourage companies to develop innovative products and upgrade their existing product portfolio to meet the increased demand for breast massagers.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of clinical trials limiting the product adoption. Adequate published literature and clinical trials are yet to be conducted for the efficacy of supplements.

Companies Mentioned

  • BauerNutrition
  • California Exotic Novelties
  • E.T. Browne Drug
  • Inlife Pharma
  • Rozg Cosmeceutical

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4b635l/global_breast?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
