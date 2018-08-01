Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2018-2022| Key Insights| Technavio

The global bus infotainment system market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005535/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bus infotainment system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the provision of
smartphone support features with the in-vehicle infotainment system. The
demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to
technological improvements, which aim at enhancing the overall
in-vehicle experience of vehicle occupants. Additionally, as consumers
started increasing their interaction with their personal mobile devices,
they expected the same experience from in-vehicle entertainment and
infotainment systems, especially with respect to user interface.
This market research report on the global
bus infotainment system market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlight advertisements as new revenue source
for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment as one of the key emerging
trends in the global bus infotainment system market:
Global bus infotainment system market:
Advertisements as new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle
infotainment
Rear-seat infotainment provides OEMs unique opportunities which they
cannot implement in front-seat infotainment owing to driver distraction
and other requirements. Unlike drivers, rear-seat passengers extensively
need infotainment systems during long-distance traveling, and this need
is fulfilled by the manufacturers of the rear-seat infotainment system.
“Content delivery is one of the key features of rear-seat
infotainment, which are accessed through secondary sources like
smartphones or tablets. For the younger generation, the value
proposition for rear-seat infotainment lies in movies, videos, and
streaming content, or digital TV. The rear-seat display provides a big
opportunity for advertisers as well as for OEMs looking for recurring
revenue,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human
machine interface.
Global bus infotainment system market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global bus infotainment system
market by application (transit buses, coaches, and transfer buses) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The transit buses segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 51% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 81% of the
market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to
increase during 2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005535/en/