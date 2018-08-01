Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2018-2022| Key Insights| Technavio

The global bus infotainment system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005535/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bus infotainment system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the provision of smartphone support features with the in-vehicle infotainment system. The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to technological improvements, which aim at enhancing the overall in-vehicle experience of vehicle occupants. Additionally, as consumers started increasing their interaction with their personal mobile devices, they expected the same experience from in-vehicle entertainment and infotainment systems, especially with respect to user interface.

This market research report on the global bus infotainment system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlight advertisements as new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment as one of the key emerging trends in the global bus infotainment system market:

Global bus infotainment system market: Advertisements as new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment

Rear-seat infotainment provides OEMs unique opportunities which they cannot implement in front-seat infotainment owing to driver distraction and other requirements. Unlike drivers, rear-seat passengers extensively need infotainment systems during long-distance traveling, and this need is fulfilled by the manufacturers of the rear-seat infotainment system.

“Content delivery is one of the key features of rear-seat infotainment, which are accessed through secondary sources like smartphones or tablets. For the younger generation, the value proposition for rear-seat infotainment lies in movies, videos, and streaming content, or digital TV. The rear-seat display provides a big opportunity for advertisers as well as for OEMs looking for recurring revenue,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global bus infotainment system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bus infotainment system market by application (transit buses, coaches, and transfer buses) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The transit buses segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 51% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 81% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005535/en/