Global Business Process as a Service Market Analysis 2017-2023 - BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Business Process as a Service Market size is expected to
reach $76.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR
during the forecast period.
Business process-as-a service (BPaaS) is a total package that is offered
by leading cloud service providers such as Genpact, IBM Corporation,
Fujitsu Limited, and Capgemini. The technology is offered to enable
business process outsourcing (BPO) via cloud computing service model.
BPO services are basically meant to cut labor expenses, and such cost
cuttings can be attained with the help of BPaaS solutions.
Based on Business Process, the market report segments the market into
Human Resource Management & Operations, Accounting & Finance, Sales &
Marketing, Customer Service & Support, Procurement & Supply Chain
Management, and Others.
Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into
Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI,
Telecom & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Government, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, and Others.
Accenture Plc.
Capgemini
Cognizant
EXL
IBM Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
SAP SE
Genpact
Oracle Corporation
Wipro Limited
