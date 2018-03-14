Log in
Global Business Process as a Service Market Analysis 2017-2023 - BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/14/2018 | 09:56pm CET

The "Global Business Process as a Service Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Process as a Service Market size is expected to reach $76.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Business process-as-a service (BPaaS) is a total package that is offered by leading cloud service providers such as Genpact, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Capgemini. The technology is offered to enable business process outsourcing (BPO) via cloud computing service model. BPO services are basically meant to cut labor expenses, and such cost cuttings can be attained with the help of BPaaS solutions.

Scope of the Report

  • Based on Business Process, the market report segments the market into Human Resource Management & Operations, Accounting & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Customer Service & Support, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, and Others.
  • Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.
  • Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Business Process as a Service Market

Chapter 4. Global Business Process as a Service Market by Organization Size

Chapter 5. Global Business Process as a Service Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Global Business Process as a Service Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Accenture Plc.
  • Capgemini
  • Cognizant
  • EXL
  • IBM Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • SAP SE
  • Genpact
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Wipro Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drh3cf/global_business?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
