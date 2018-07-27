Global Calcium Propionate Market (2018-2022) - Key Players are ADDCON, Impextraco, Kemin Industries, Macco Organiques, and Niacet - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Calcium Propionate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global calcium propionate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
5.36% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in demand for organic foods. The
increase of health concerns and awareness about the harmful effects of
preserved food have increased the demand for fresh and organic food
devoid of preservatives and additives.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for
convenience foods. The increase in globalization and urbanization have
brought drastic changes in the lifestyle of middle-and high-income
population across the globe. Predominantly in working-class people, busy
lifestyle has led to an increased demand for ready-to-eat foods,
convenience foods, and canned and preserved foods.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
side-effects of calcium propionate. Calcium propionate is an antifungal
compound that can be easily processed by human bodies. It is added to
convenience food, ready-to-eat food, and preserved food and canned food
to prevent mold growth.
Key Vendors
-
ADDCON
-
Impextraco
-
Kemin Industries
-
Macco Organiques
-
Niacet
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
08. Market Segmentation by Application
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4q8ngh/global_calcium?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005565/en/