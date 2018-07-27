Global Calcium Propionate Market (2018-2022) - Key Players are ADDCON, Impextraco, Kemin Industries, Macco Organiques, and Niacet - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Calcium Propionate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium propionate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for organic foods. The increase of health concerns and awareness about the harmful effects of preserved food have increased the demand for fresh and organic food devoid of preservatives and additives.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for convenience foods. The increase in globalization and urbanization have brought drastic changes in the lifestyle of middle-and high-income population across the globe. Predominantly in working-class people, busy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for ready-to-eat foods, convenience foods, and canned and preserved foods.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is side-effects of calcium propionate. Calcium propionate is an antifungal compound that can be easily processed by human bodies. It is added to convenience food, ready-to-eat food, and preserved food and canned food to prevent mold growth.

Key Vendors

ADDCON

Impextraco

Kemin Industries

Macco Organiques

Niacet

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

08. Market Segmentation by Application

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

