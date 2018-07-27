Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Calcium Propionate Market (2018-2022) - Key Players are ADDCON, Impextraco, Kemin Industries, Macco Organiques, and Niacet - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

The "Global Calcium Propionate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium propionate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for organic foods. The increase of health concerns and awareness about the harmful effects of preserved food have increased the demand for fresh and organic food devoid of preservatives and additives.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for convenience foods. The increase in globalization and urbanization have brought drastic changes in the lifestyle of middle-and high-income population across the globe. Predominantly in working-class people, busy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for ready-to-eat foods, convenience foods, and canned and preserved foods.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is side-effects of calcium propionate. Calcium propionate is an antifungal compound that can be easily processed by human bodies. It is added to convenience food, ready-to-eat food, and preserved food and canned food to prevent mold growth.

Key Vendors

  • ADDCON
  • Impextraco
  • Kemin Industries
  • Macco Organiques
  • Niacet

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

08. Market Segmentation by Application

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4q8ngh/global_calcium?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20pSYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20pVatic Announces Rights Offering Update
NE
10:19pBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19pXG TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19pVOYA FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19pGLOBAL OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, SEGMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2023 : Global Open Source Intelligence Market Research Report 2023, top key players - Palantir Technologies (U.S.), Expert System (Italy), Exalead Dassault Systemes (France), Thales Group (France), CybelAngel (France), Intrinsic Technologies and others
AQ
10:19pFB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19pUSD PARTNERS LP : Announces Thirteenth Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase to $0.3550 per Unit and Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
10:18pHARSCO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:18pMOTORS LIQUIDATION CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.