Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022
gives a comprehensive insight on the clinical and non-clinical
parameters related to the emergence and development of role of mTOR
inhibitors in cancer therapy. The report highlights the clinical
development of more than 25 cancer tubulin inhibitors drugs in pipeline
and shares in-depth dosage/price analysis of more than 10 cancer mTOR
inhibitors drugs commercially available and approved in the market.
Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook
2022 Report highlights:
-
Clinical Insight: 27 mTOR Inhibitors in Pipeline
-
Commercially Avaliable: 2 mTOR Inhibitors
-
Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
-
Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various Types of
Cancer
-
Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Mammalian Target of Rapamycin Inhibitors (mTOR) - The Future
of Cancer Growth Blockers
1.1 Preliminary Insight to mTOR Inhibitors
1.2 History & Evolution of the mTOR Inhibitors
2. mTOR Signalling Pathway: Their Role & Significance in Cancer
2.1 mTOR Signalling: A Vital Function in Cell Growth
2.2 mTOR Signalling Pathway & Tumorigenesis
3. Principles of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
3.1 Activation of mTOR/pI3K pathway in Cancer
3.2 Potential of mTOR as a Targeted Therapy
3.3 Global - Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview
4. Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
4.1 Effect of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Cells
4.2 Effects of mTOR inhibitors on Tumor Angiogenesis
5. Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various
Types of Cancer
5.1 Breast Cancer
5.1.1 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
5.1.2 HER-2 Negative Breast Cancer
5.2 Hematological Malignancy
5.2.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia
5.2.2 Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
5.2.3 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
5.2.4 Multiple Myeloma
5.2.5 Lymphoma
5.3 Neuroendocrine Tumors
5.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma
5.5 Glioblastoma (Brain Tumor)
5.6 Other Cancers/Tumors Where mTOR Inhibitors Could be Effective
5.6.1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancers
5.6.2 Colon Cancer
6. Recent Advances in mTOR Inhibitor Cancer Therapy
6.1 Drug Combinations as a Therapeutic Approach for mTORC1 Inhibitors in
Human Cancer
6.2 Optimizing Activity of Rapalogs Using Combinations with Other
Anticancer Drugs
7. Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market
8. Global - Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company,
Indication & Phase
8.1 Research
8.2 Preclinical
8.3 Phase-I
8.4 Phase-I/II
8.5 Phase-II
8.6 Phase-III
9. Marketed Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Insight
9.1 Temsirolimus (Torisel)
9.2 Everolimus (Absorb, Affinitor, Affinitor Dispersible, Afinitor,
Afinitor Disperz, Certican, Esprit BVS, Promus, Promus Element, Promus
Premier, Synergy, Votubia, Xience Prime, Xience V, Xience Xpedition,
Xience nano & Zortress)
10. mTOR Inhibitor - Price Analysis by Under Development &
Approved Inhibitors
10.1 mTOR Inhibitors Price by Product Under Development
10.1.1 Dactolisib(BEZ 235, NVP-BEZ 235)
10.1.2 Rapamycin
10.1.3 Temsirolimus
10.1.4 PI-103
10.1.5 AZD 8055
10.1.6 Torkinib (pp242)
10.1.7 Ridaforolimus (Deforolimus, MK-8669)
10.1.8 MLN0128 (INK128)
10.1.9 Omipalisib (GSK2126458, GSK458)
10.1.10 Gedatolisib (PF-05212384, PKI-587)
10.1.11 Other Promising mTOR Inhibitors
10.2 Approved & Commercialized Cancer Therapy mTOR Inhibitor Price
Analysis
10.2.1 Afinitor/Votubia
10.2.2 Afinitor Disperz - mTOR inhibitor for Rare Pediatric Brain Tumor
10.2.3 Torisel (Temsirolimus)
10.2.4 Evertor - Everolimus by Biocon
11. Market Performance Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors
11.1 Market Performance by Industry
11.1.1 Afinitor by Novartis
11.1.2 Toricel by Pfizer
11.1.3 Evertor by Biocon
12. Comparative Cost Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors with Other
Cancer Therapeutics
12.1 Comparative Cost Analysis by other Popular Cancer Therapy Drugs
12.2 Comparative Cost Analysis with Traditional Cancer Therapeutics
13. Regional Analysis of mTOR Inhibitor Market
14. Global mTOR Inhibitor Market Dynamics
14.1 Driving Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market
14.2 Restraining Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market
15. Future Forecast & Growth Projections of Global mTOR
Inhibitors Market
16. Competitive Landscape
-
Abraxis BioScience
-
Adimab
-
Celator Pharmaceuticals
-
Celgene Corporation
-
Eli Lilly
-
Exelixis
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
HEC Pharm
-
Intellikine
-
Novartis
-
Oneness Biotech
-
PIQUR Therapeutics
-
Semafore Pharmaceuticals
-
Takeda
-
Wyeth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ww3x6s/global_cancer?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005721/en/