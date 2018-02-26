Log in
Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/26/2018 | 01:19pm CET

The "Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 gives a comprehensive insight on the clinical and non-clinical parameters related to the emergence and development of role of mTOR inhibitors in cancer therapy. The report highlights the clinical development of more than 25 cancer tubulin inhibitors drugs in pipeline and shares in-depth dosage/price analysis of more than 10 cancer mTOR inhibitors drugs commercially available and approved in the market.

Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 Report highlights:

  • Clinical Insight: 27 mTOR Inhibitors in Pipeline
  • Commercially Avaliable: 2 mTOR Inhibitors
  • Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
  • Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various Types of Cancer
  • Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mammalian Target of Rapamycin Inhibitors (mTOR) - The Future of Cancer Growth Blockers

1.1 Preliminary Insight to mTOR Inhibitors

1.2 History & Evolution of the mTOR Inhibitors

2. mTOR Signalling Pathway: Their Role & Significance in Cancer

2.1 mTOR Signalling: A Vital Function in Cell Growth

2.2 mTOR Signalling Pathway & Tumorigenesis

3. Principles of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

3.1 Activation of mTOR/pI3K pathway in Cancer

3.2 Potential of mTOR as a Targeted Therapy

3.3 Global - Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

4. Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

4.1 Effect of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Cells

4.2 Effects of mTOR inhibitors on Tumor Angiogenesis

5. Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various Types of Cancer

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.1.1 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

5.1.2 HER-2 Negative Breast Cancer

5.2 Hematological Malignancy

5.2.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

5.2.2 Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

5.2.3 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

5.2.4 Multiple Myeloma

5.2.5 Lymphoma

5.3 Neuroendocrine Tumors

5.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

5.5 Glioblastoma (Brain Tumor)

5.6 Other Cancers/Tumors Where mTOR Inhibitors Could be Effective

5.6.1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancers

5.6.2 Colon Cancer

6. Recent Advances in mTOR Inhibitor Cancer Therapy

6.1 Drug Combinations as a Therapeutic Approach for mTORC1 Inhibitors in Human Cancer

6.2 Optimizing Activity of Rapalogs Using Combinations with Other Anticancer Drugs

7. Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market

8. Global - Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

9. Marketed Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Insight

9.1 Temsirolimus (Torisel)

9.2 Everolimus (Absorb, Affinitor, Affinitor Dispersible, Afinitor, Afinitor Disperz, Certican, Esprit BVS, Promus, Promus Element, Promus Premier, Synergy, Votubia, Xience Prime, Xience V, Xience Xpedition, Xience nano & Zortress)

10. mTOR Inhibitor - Price Analysis by Under Development & Approved Inhibitors

10.1 mTOR Inhibitors Price by Product Under Development

10.1.1 Dactolisib(BEZ 235, NVP-BEZ 235)

10.1.2 Rapamycin

10.1.3 Temsirolimus

10.1.4 PI-103

10.1.5 AZD 8055

10.1.6 Torkinib (pp242)

10.1.7 Ridaforolimus (Deforolimus, MK-8669)

10.1.8 MLN0128 (INK128)

10.1.9 Omipalisib (GSK2126458, GSK458)

10.1.10 Gedatolisib (PF-05212384, PKI-587)

10.1.11 Other Promising mTOR Inhibitors

10.2 Approved & Commercialized Cancer Therapy mTOR Inhibitor Price Analysis

10.2.1 Afinitor/Votubia

10.2.2 Afinitor Disperz - mTOR inhibitor for Rare Pediatric Brain Tumor

10.2.3 Torisel (Temsirolimus)

10.2.4 Evertor - Everolimus by Biocon

11. Market Performance Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors

11.1 Market Performance by Industry

11.1.1 Afinitor by Novartis

11.1.2 Toricel by Pfizer

11.1.3 Evertor by Biocon

12. Comparative Cost Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors with Other Cancer Therapeutics

12.1 Comparative Cost Analysis by other Popular Cancer Therapy Drugs

12.2 Comparative Cost Analysis with Traditional Cancer Therapeutics

13. Regional Analysis of mTOR Inhibitor Market

14. Global mTOR Inhibitor Market Dynamics

14.1 Driving Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market

14.2 Restraining Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market

15. Future Forecast & Growth Projections of Global mTOR Inhibitors Market

16. Competitive Landscape

  • Abraxis BioScience
  • Adimab
  • Celator Pharmaceuticals
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Eli Lilly
  • Exelixis
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • HEC Pharm
  • Intellikine
  • Novartis
  • Oneness Biotech
  • PIQUR Therapeutics
  • Semafore Pharmaceuticals
  • Takeda
  • Wyeth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ww3x6s/global_cancer?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
