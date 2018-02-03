Global Car Air Purifier Market - Development of Multi-functional Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
car air purifier market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005011/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global car air purifier market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to Technavio analysts, the global car air purifier market will
grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The development of
innovative technologies for car air purifiers is one of the leading
factors resulting in the expansion of the global car
air purifier market.
Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing
conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest
technologies. There are three prominent technologies available in the
market available, which are HEPA, active carbon systems, and
photocatalytic. Based on each of these technologies, there are a
considerable number of products available in the market. Consumers are
aware of the benefits and features of each of these technologies, which
is also fostering further innovation and development in operational
technologies from the end-consumers.
The three emerging market trends driving the global car air purifier
market according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Growth in multi-functional car air purifier
-
Growth in online sales of car air purifiers
-
Increase in demand for ionizer car air purifier
Growth in multi-functional car air purifier
There is a rising trend of developing multi-functional, compact, and
simple user-interface products to improve the quality and designs of the
car. Following such trends, vendors offer multi-functional car air
purifiers which consist of an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate
air, a dehumidifier to remove moisture, and air purifier to remove
contaminants from the cabin air. The leading vendors in the market are
investing in R&D activities to come up with more augmented products,
which freshen the air with desirable fragrances.
“The innovation and development in the multi-functionality of the car
air purifier have evolved as a trend among the key players in the
market. Also, the multi-functionality feature of car air purifiers is
receiving a decent response from the end-users as well. Therefore, it
will have a significant impact on the growth of the car air purifier
market in the coming years,” says a senior analyst from Technavio.
Global car air purifier market segmentation
This market research report segments the global car air purifier market
by application (private cars and others), by product (counter-top and
built-in), and by technology (HEPA filters, ionizers and ozone
generators, and others). The report also provides an analysis of the
market’s growth across geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA.
The market in focus has been divided into two parts, namely private cars
and others based on application. In 2017, the private cars segment
accounted for the highest revenue in the market, whereas the others
segment accounted for a share of 29%. It has been estimated that the
private car segment will continue to remain the dominant segment during
the forecast period.
The car air purifier market is broadly divided into three geographic
segments, namely EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. In 2017, EMEA was the
market leader with a market share of over 42%, followed by APAC and the
Americas. This dominance of EMEA can be attributed to the high number of
private vehicles owners in the region, which fostered higher adoption
and demand for car air purifiers. It has been anticipated that by the
end of 2022, EMEA will continue to dominate the market. However, it will
lose its market share by 0.85% during the forecast period.
