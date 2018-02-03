Global Car Air Purifier Market - Development of Multi-functional Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global car air purifier market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global car air purifier market will grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The development of innovative technologies for car air purifiers is one of the leading factors resulting in the expansion of the global car air purifier market.

Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest technologies. There are three prominent technologies available in the market available, which are HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic. Based on each of these technologies, there are a considerable number of products available in the market. Consumers are aware of the benefits and features of each of these technologies, which is also fostering further innovation and development in operational technologies from the end-consumers.

The three emerging market trends driving the global car air purifier market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growth in multi-functional car air purifier

Growth in online sales of car air purifiers

Increase in demand for ionizer car air purifier

Growth in multi-functional car air purifier

There is a rising trend of developing multi-functional, compact, and simple user-interface products to improve the quality and designs of the car. Following such trends, vendors offer multi-functional car air purifiers which consist of an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, a dehumidifier to remove moisture, and air purifier to remove contaminants from the cabin air. The leading vendors in the market are investing in R&D activities to come up with more augmented products, which freshen the air with desirable fragrances.

“The innovation and development in the multi-functionality of the car air purifier have evolved as a trend among the key players in the market. Also, the multi-functionality feature of car air purifiers is receiving a decent response from the end-users as well. Therefore, it will have a significant impact on the growth of the car air purifier market in the coming years,” says a senior analyst from Technavio.

Global car air purifier market segmentation

This market research report segments the global car air purifier market by application (private cars and others), by product (counter-top and built-in), and by technology (HEPA filters, ionizers and ozone generators, and others). The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth across geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The market in focus has been divided into two parts, namely private cars and others based on application. In 2017, the private cars segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market, whereas the others segment accounted for a share of 29%. It has been estimated that the private car segment will continue to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period.

The car air purifier market is broadly divided into three geographic segments, namely EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. In 2017, EMEA was the market leader with a market share of over 42%, followed by APAC and the Americas. This dominance of EMEA can be attributed to the high number of private vehicles owners in the region, which fostered higher adoption and demand for car air purifiers. It has been anticipated that by the end of 2022, EMEA will continue to dominate the market. However, it will lose its market share by 0.85% during the forecast period.

