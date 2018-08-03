Global Catalyst Carriers Market by Product Type, Shape/Composition, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Catalyst Carriers Market by Product Type (Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites), Shape/Composition (Sphere, Porous, Ring, Extrudate, Honeycomb), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalyst carriers market is estimated to be 121.2 kilotons in 2018 and is projected to reach 151.8 kilotons by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The growing consumption of petroleum derivatives to meet the increasing energy demand is the major factor driving the catalyst carriers market. Stringent regulations associated with petroleum treatment and demand for effective catalysis across industrial verticals are other factors that are expected to drive the catalyst carriers market.

Incorporation of advanced technologies in chemical synthesis is diminishing the use of catalysts, which, in turn, is restraining the catalyst carriers market.

Based on product type, ceramics catalyst carriers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market.

Ceramic catalyst carriers is estimated to be the fastest-growing product type segment of the catalyst carriers market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to its growing consumption in petroleum refining in catalytic cracking hydroprocessing and catalytic reforming as a support material with the catalyst. They are also used in chemical synthesis of various hydrocarbons and the Haber's process.

Based on shape/composition, spherical catalyst carriers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market.

Spherical catalyst carriers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the catalyst carriers market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to its superior properties such higher stiffness, lower thermal expansion, lighter weight, increased corrosion resistance, and higher electrical resistance than its counterparts.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Product Type

7 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Shape/Composition

8 Catalyst Carriers Market, By End-Use Industry

9 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

