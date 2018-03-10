Global Caustic Soda Market - Key Findings by Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global caustic soda market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous caustic soda research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the caustic soda market is an integral part of Technavio’s specialty chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the specialty chemicals market, providing strategic insights on various aspects of the industry. Some of the topics include chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market, polyisobutylene market, water treatment chemicals market, formaldehyde market, and tea polyphenols market.

Caustic soda: opportunity analysis

Technavio’s previous report on the global caustic soda market highlighted APAC as the dominating region in 2016. Factors such as the increasing use of caustic soda in the manufacturing of aluminum, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and paper made a significant contribution towards the growth of the market, especially in countries such as China. Also, the demand for caustic soda from the soap, organic chemicals, and pulp industries also contributed towards the growth of the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Caustic soda is used as the chemical for water treatment. Caustic soda is cost-effective in nature, due to which, the market is currently witnessing a massive shift towards chemical methods as other water purification methods such as ultraviolet purification, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange methods require significant investments for purchasing the equipment and their installation. The low cost of maintenance and operation and the easy availability of chemicals in the market will result in a huge demand for chemical treatments.”

Technavio’s new report on the global caustic soda market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

