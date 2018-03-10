Global Caustic Soda Market - Key Findings by Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
caustic soda market. This new report will provide expert market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous caustic soda research,
offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new
developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day
competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the
forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market
scenario.
The upgraded research report on the caustic soda market is an integral
part of Technavio’s specialty
chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the specialty chemicals market, providing
strategic insights on various aspects of the industry. Some of the
topics include chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market,
polyisobutylene market, water treatment chemicals market, formaldehyde
market, and tea polyphenols market.
Caustic soda: opportunity analysis
Technavio’s previous report on the global
caustic soda market highlighted APAC as the dominating region in
2016. Factors such as the increasing use of caustic soda in the
manufacturing of aluminum, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and paper made a
significant contribution towards the growth of the market, especially in
countries such as China. Also, the demand for caustic soda from the
soap, organic chemicals, and pulp industries also contributed towards
the growth of the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Caustic soda is used as the chemical for water treatment. Caustic soda
is cost-effective in nature, due to which, the market is currently
witnessing a massive shift towards chemical methods as other water
purification methods such as ultraviolet purification, ultrafiltration,
reverse osmosis, and ion exchange methods require significant
investments for purchasing the equipment and their installation. The low
cost of maintenance and operation and the easy availability of chemicals
in the market will result in a huge demand for chemical treatments.”
Technavio’s new report on the global caustic soda market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Key players in the market
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
caustic soda market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be available within one week of purchase.
