Global Chest Drainage Unit Market - High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
chest drainage unit market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close
to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005013/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chest drainage unit market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market research report segments the global chest drainage unit
market by product which includes traditional drains and mobile drains.
The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth prospects
across different geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Inquire about this report: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first
purchase! View
all Technavio’s current offers
Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases
Respiratory diseases affect the organs of the respiratory system such as
the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. Breathing issues occur
due to imbalances in air pressure near the lungs. Hence, chest drainage
units are essential for people with diseases of the respiratory system
as they help restore normal pressure around the lungs.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics
and medical devices research, “Asthma and COPD are the most
common respiratory diseases due to their high prevalence across the
world. According to the CDC, 24.6 million people had asthma and 3,615
people died due to the disease in 2015, in the US. Due to the specific
nature of chest drainage units, vendors must promote their products
extensively to ensure that the features and advantages of their products
reach the end-users.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global chest drainage unit market segmentation
Based on product, the global chest
drainage unit market has been segmented into traditional drains
and mobile drains. In 2017, the traditional drains segment held a share
of around 72%, which was due to the high use of traditional drains in
emergency rooms (ERs). The mobile drains segment held a smaller share
however, this is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to
high utility of mobile drains during post-operative care to prevent
pulmonary embolism (PE).
The Americas was the leading region for the global chest drainage unit
market, owing to the high number of cardiothoracic surgeries in the
region. The Americas was followed by EMEA, which held approximately 32%
share due to the high geriatric population in the region. APAC is
expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing
to the increase in medical tourism in the region, especially for
cardiovascular surgeries.
Personalize this report according to your needs: Request
a customization
Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you
to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE
customization at the time of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005013/en/