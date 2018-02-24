Global Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector - Reduced Cost of Ownership to Fuel Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
cloud computing market in the K-12 education sector predicts
a CAGR of above 27% during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global cloud computing market in the K-12
education sector by service, including software as a service (SaaS),
infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS) and
by geography, including, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a
detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global cloud computing market in
the K-12 education sector, according to Technavio education
researchers:
Reduced cost of ownership: a major market driver
Cloud services enable K-12 schools to invest reasonably in supporting
and maintaining the infrastructure requirements to provide good-quality
education. Adopting the cloud for the K-12 sector indicates moving away
from a CAPEX model (physical assets that depreciate) to an OPEX model
(pay per use). Cloud services are economical for schools that are facing
a decline in funding but are willing to invest in cost-effective
cloud-based technology to improve learning standards. Cloud computing
also brings down the costs incurred in buying, leasing, and maintaining
photocopiers and printers, ink cartridges, and paper. Such cost savings
allows schools to upgrade their existing infrastructure with the latest
technologies without increasing their overall expenditure.
Staff expenses are also reduced when educational institutes adopt cloud
computing technology. The costs associated with the maintenance of the
existing infrastructure are handled by third-party providers, which
reduces the burden of the IT staff. This also proves to be less time
consuming for the schools. Cloud computing reduces the overall total
cost of ownership and improves staff productivity, thus permitting the
higher adoption of cloud computing in the education market.
Integration of IoT with cloud computing: emerging market trend
The Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing have evolved as
influential technologies in the education sector. Both these
technologies are expected to open new avenues for educational institutes
across the world, which will create effective learning environment for
students. High adoption of experiential learning can be witnessed among
the next-generation students. Integration of cloud computing with IoT
helps in resolving challenges such as developing innovative curriculum
reflecting radical shifts in the technology and augmenting the learning
experience to gain students' interest.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education
technology, “Cloud computing enables the key stakeholders of
the education system, which includes students, administrative staff,
faculties, and concerned departments, to upload and access assignments,
tutorials, and tests from the cloud server. The integration of IoT with
the cloud will prepare students for a highly competitive workplace in
future.”
Global market opportunities
In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global
cloud computing market in the K-12 education sector. The rise in
the number of K-12 educational institutes using cloud-based solutions,
allowing teachers to upload tests, assessments, and research materials
that can be accessed and shared by students from the same cloud-based
platform are prevalent factors driving the American market.
EMEA had the second highest market share in 2017, and it is expected to
accelerate during the forecast period due to the continuous increase in
demand for cloud-based solutions in K-12 schools particularly in
countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. In APAC, countries
such as China, Australia, and Singapore are driving the market for
cloud-based solutions in K-12 education.
