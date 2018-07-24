Log in
Global Cloud Workload Protection Market 2018-2027 Featuring In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 12:11pm CEST

The "Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Workload Protection Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of cloud workload protection in the BFSI vertical, scalability and decrease in operational costs and fortify the enterprise network against wildcat and unprecedented strikes.

Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Depending upon solution, the market is bifurcated into Vulnerability Assessment, Threat Detection and Incident Response, Policy and Compliance Management, Monitoring and Logging, Other Solutions. Based on the service, the market is divided into Training, Consulting, and Integration, Managed Services, Support and Maintenance.

Depending on the Deployment Model, the market is divided into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size, the market is divided into Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on the End-User, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance and Other End-Users.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Component

5 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Solution

6 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Service

7 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Deployment Model

8 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Organization Size

9 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By End-User

10 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities

12 Leading Companies

  • Tripwire
  • Trend Micro
  • Symantec
  • Sophos
  • Mcafee
  • Logrhythm
  • Hytrust
  • Guardicore
  • Evident
  • Dome9
  • Cloudpassage
  • Bracket

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6q36c3/global_cloud?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
