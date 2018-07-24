Global Cloud Workload Protection Market 2018-2027 Featuring In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast
The Global Cloud Workload Protection Market is poised to grow strong
during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
adoption of cloud workload protection in the BFSI vertical, scalability
and decrease in operational costs and fortify the enterprise network
against wildcat and unprecedented strikes.
Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and
Services. Depending upon solution, the market is bifurcated into
Vulnerability Assessment, Threat Detection and Incident Response, Policy
and Compliance Management, Monitoring and Logging, Other Solutions.
Based on the service, the market is divided into Training, Consulting,
and Integration, Managed Services, Support and Maintenance.
Depending on the Deployment Model, the market is divided into Public
Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of Organization
Size, the market is divided into Large Enterprises, Small and
Medium-Sized Enterprises.
Based on the End-User, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Consumer
Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT and
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public
Sector, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
and Other End-Users.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Component
5 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Solution
6 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Service
7 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Deployment Model
8 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Organization Size
9 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By End-User
10 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
-
Tripwire
-
Trend Micro
-
Symantec
-
Sophos
-
Mcafee
-
Logrhythm
-
Hytrust
-
Guardicore
-
Evident
-
Dome9
-
Cloudpassage
-
Bracket
