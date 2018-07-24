Global Cloud Workload Protection Market 2018-2027 Featuring In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Workload Protection Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of cloud workload protection in the BFSI vertical, scalability and decrease in operational costs and fortify the enterprise network against wildcat and unprecedented strikes.

Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Depending upon solution, the market is bifurcated into Vulnerability Assessment, Threat Detection and Incident Response, Policy and Compliance Management, Monitoring and Logging, Other Solutions. Based on the service, the market is divided into Training, Consulting, and Integration, Managed Services, Support and Maintenance.

Depending on the Deployment Model, the market is divided into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size, the market is divided into Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on the End-User, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance and Other End-Users.

Tripwire

Trend Micro

Symantec

Sophos

Mcafee

Logrhythm

Hytrust

Guardicore

Evident

Dome9

Cloudpassage

Bracket

