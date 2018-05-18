Global Cobalt Market 2018: Procurement Intelligence Report - Increasing Adoption of Cobalt to Manufacture Rechargeable Batteries and Superalloys - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cobalt - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Cobalt Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that offer financing, processing, storage, and logistics support.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global cobalt market is the increasing adoption of cobalt to manufacture rechargeable batteries and superalloys.

Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the difficulty in finding suppliers that can provide an uninterrupted supply of cobalt.

Companies Mentioned

Sumitomo Metal

Nornickel

Umicore

Glencore

Freeport-McMoRan

