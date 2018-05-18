Global Cobalt Market 2018: Procurement Intelligence Report - Increasing Adoption of Cobalt to Manufacture Rechargeable Batteries and Superalloys - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Cobalt Market. It helps sourcing
professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings,
understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best
practices.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with
suppliers that offer financing, processing, storage, and logistics
support.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global cobalt market is the increasing adoption of cobalt to manufacture
rechargeable batteries and superalloys.
Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge
experienced by the buyers is the difficulty in finding suppliers that
can provide an uninterrupted supply of cobalt.
Companies Mentioned
-
Sumitomo Metal
-
Nornickel
-
Umicore
-
Glencore
-
Freeport-McMoRan
Key Topics Covered
1. Category at a Glance
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Insights
4. Supply Market Insights
5. Pricing Insights
6. Procurement Insights
7. Top Five Suppliers
