Global Colposcopy Market Report (2018-2023) with Key Players DySIS, CooperSurgical, Atmos, Olympus, Karl Kaps, McKesson, Danaher, and Carl Zeiss - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 07:20pm CET

The "Colposcopy Market by Instrument Type (Optical, Digital), Portability (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Application (Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Physical Examination), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 Million by 2023 from USD 532.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the heavy burden of cervical cancer, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in colposcopy. Increasing awareness about gynecological diseases and the emerging Asian markets are expected to present a wide array of growth opportunities for players in the market.

The global colposcopy market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global colposcopy market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR. The large share of the North American Market can primarily be attributed to the high burden of cervical cancer, increasing government initiatives, availability of technologically advanced screening tools, the presence of major players in this region, and the presence of quality healthcare infrastructure.

Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the colposcopy market. DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany) have been identified as key players in this market. These companies have broad product portfolios with comprehensive features and also launch innovative products to keep up with the demand s of the market. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, strong geographical presence, and a focus on continuous product innovation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer
  • Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population
  • Technological Advancements in Colposcopy

Restraints

  • Availability of Alternative Methods

Opportunities

  • Increasing Awareness About Gynecological Diseases
  • Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Clinical Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Type

7. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Portability

8. Colposcopy Market, By Application

9. Colposcopy Market, By End User

10. Colposcopy Market, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

  • Alliton
  • Atmos
  • Bovie Medical
  • Carl Zeiss
  • Coopersurgical
  • Danaher
  • Dysis Medical
  • Karl Kaps
  • Mckesson
  • Olympus
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Seliga Microscopes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92krxb/global_colposcopy?w=4


