Global Colposcopy Market Report (2018-2023) with Key Players DySIS, CooperSurgical, Atmos, Olympus, Karl Kaps, McKesson, Danaher, and Carl Zeiss - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Colposcopy
Market by Instrument Type (Optical, Digital), Portability (Fixed,
Portable, Handheld), Application (Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Physical
Examination), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and
Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 Million by
2023 from USD 532.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the heavy
burden of cervical cancer, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and
technological advancements in colposcopy. Increasing awareness about
gynecological diseases and the emerging Asian markets are expected to
present a wide array of growth opportunities for players in the market.
The global colposcopy market is dominated by North America, followed by
Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global colposcopy
market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the
highest CAGR. The large share of the North American Market can primarily
be attributed to the high burden of cervical cancer, increasing
government initiatives, availability of technologically advanced
screening tools, the presence of major players in this region, and the
presence of quality healthcare infrastructure.
Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and
improve their position in the colposcopy market. DySIS (US),
CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps
(Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany) have
been identified as key players in this market. These companies have
broad product portfolios with comprehensive features and also launch
innovative products to keep up with the demand s of the market. These
leaders also have products for all end users in this market, strong
geographical presence, and a focus on continuous product innovation.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer
-
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population
-
Technological Advancements in Colposcopy
Restraints
-
Availability of Alternative Methods
Opportunities
-
Increasing Awareness About Gynecological Diseases
-
Emerging Asian Markets
Challenges
-
Lack of Skilled Clinical Professionals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Market Overview
6. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Type
7. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Portability
8. Colposcopy Market, By Application
9. Colposcopy Market, By End User
10. Colposcopy Market, By Region
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
-
Alliton
-
Atmos
-
Bovie Medical
-
Carl Zeiss
-
Coopersurgical
-
Danaher
-
Dysis Medical
-
Karl Kaps
-
Mckesson
-
Olympus
-
Philips Healthcare
-
Seliga Microscopes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92krxb/global_colposcopy?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006009/en/