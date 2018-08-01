Global Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market 2018-2022 | Development of Intelligent BMS to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global commercial aircraft battery management system market is
expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the mandatory regular
battery monitoring. New-generation commercial aircraft use Li-ion
batteries as a major power source located in the forward electrical
equipment bay and APU. These batteries support the refueling operations
and enable power braking systems when the aircraft is towed. They also
support the functioning of critical electrical power equipment in the
case of a power failure. BMS is used to monitor and balance the charge
of individual battery cells that are in series and also provide fault
detection of individual cells in parallel within a battery pack of
hundreds of cells.
This market research report on the global
commercial aircraft battery management system (BMS) market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of intelligent BMS
as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft
battery management system market:
Global commercial aircraft battery management
system market: Development of intelligent BMS
Li-ion batteries are the most popular and advanced battery technology in
production and are used for high-energy or high-power systems. Usually,
during usage, the individual cells in a battery never behave identically
due to factors, such as the fabrication process and external conditions.
In order to endure optimum performance of a battery, the battery cells
should be continuously balanced to maintain the variation of SoC within
a small range. Without an appropriate balance among the cell voltages,
the battery capacity will decrease rapidly, limiting the range of the
electric aircraft and shortening the lifetime of the battery cells.
“BMS play a crucial role in improving the performance of the electric
aircraft. It protects the battery from damage and extends its lifespan.
The purpose of BMS involves measuring of certain parameters like the
system voltage, current, and temperature; the cells SoC and SoH. Based
on these, it determines the remaining useful life of the battery,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products.
Global commercial aircraft battery management
system market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft
battery management system market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA,
and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 69% of
the market share. The market share occupied by this region is
anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.
