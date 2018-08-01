Log in
Global Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market 2018-2022 | Development of Intelligent BMS to Promote Growth | Technavio

08/01/2018 | 03:26pm CEST

The global commercial aircraft battery management system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005542/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft battery manag ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft battery management system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the mandatory regular battery monitoring. New-generation commercial aircraft use Li-ion batteries as a major power source located in the forward electrical equipment bay and APU. These batteries support the refueling operations and enable power braking systems when the aircraft is towed. They also support the functioning of critical electrical power equipment in the case of a power failure. BMS is used to monitor and balance the charge of individual battery cells that are in series and also provide fault detection of individual cells in parallel within a battery pack of hundreds of cells.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft battery management system (BMS) market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of intelligent BMS as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft battery management system market:

Global commercial aircraft battery management system market: Development of intelligent BMS

Li-ion batteries are the most popular and advanced battery technology in production and are used for high-energy or high-power systems. Usually, during usage, the individual cells in a battery never behave identically due to factors, such as the fabrication process and external conditions. In order to endure optimum performance of a battery, the battery cells should be continuously balanced to maintain the variation of SoC within a small range. Without an appropriate balance among the cell voltages, the battery capacity will decrease rapidly, limiting the range of the electric aircraft and shortening the lifetime of the battery cells.

“BMS play a crucial role in improving the performance of the electric aircraft. It protects the battery from damage and extends its lifespan. The purpose of BMS involves measuring of certain parameters like the system voltage, current, and temperature; the cells SoC and SoH. Based on these, it determines the remaining useful life of the battery,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products.

Global commercial aircraft battery management system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft battery management system market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 69% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
