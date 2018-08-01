Global Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market 2018-2022 | Development of Intelligent BMS to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global commercial aircraft battery management system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the mandatory regular battery monitoring. New-generation commercial aircraft use Li-ion batteries as a major power source located in the forward electrical equipment bay and APU. These batteries support the refueling operations and enable power braking systems when the aircraft is towed. They also support the functioning of critical electrical power equipment in the case of a power failure. BMS is used to monitor and balance the charge of individual battery cells that are in series and also provide fault detection of individual cells in parallel within a battery pack of hundreds of cells.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft battery management system (BMS) market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of intelligent BMS as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft battery management system market:

Global commercial aircraft battery management system market: Development of intelligent BMS

Li-ion batteries are the most popular and advanced battery technology in production and are used for high-energy or high-power systems. Usually, during usage, the individual cells in a battery never behave identically due to factors, such as the fabrication process and external conditions. In order to endure optimum performance of a battery, the battery cells should be continuously balanced to maintain the variation of SoC within a small range. Without an appropriate balance among the cell voltages, the battery capacity will decrease rapidly, limiting the range of the electric aircraft and shortening the lifetime of the battery cells.

“BMS play a crucial role in improving the performance of the electric aircraft. It protects the battery from damage and extends its lifespan. The purpose of BMS involves measuring of certain parameters like the system voltage, current, and temperature; the cells SoC and SoH. Based on these, it determines the remaining useful life of the battery,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products.

Global commercial aircraft battery management system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft battery management system market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 69% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

