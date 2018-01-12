Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2017 & 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Product

Oven

Cooking Appliance

Dishwasher

Others

Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by End-Use

Ferry & Cruise

Hospital

Railway Dining

Resort & Hotel

QSR

FSR

Institutional Canteen

Others

Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Hamilton Beach Commercial

Carrier Corporation

Meiko International

Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd.

Fagor Industrial

Hobart International (S) Pte Ltd.

Hoshizaki Corporation

American Range

Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd

Electrolux

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hcgqj6/global_commercial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005483/en/