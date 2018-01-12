Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2017 & 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Commercial
Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends,
Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report on global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market
provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to
2023.
The report on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market is a
comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints,
opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the
global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market over the period of
2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary
and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial kitchen
appliances/equipment market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the
Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment
areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Product
-
Oven
-
Cooking Appliance
-
Dishwasher
-
Others
Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by End-Use
-
Ferry & Cruise
-
Hospital
-
Railway Dining
-
Resort & Hotel
-
QSR
-
FSR
-
Institutional Canteen
-
Others
Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Hamilton Beach Commercial
-
Carrier Corporation
-
Meiko International
-
Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd.
-
Fagor Industrial
-
Hobart International (S) Pte Ltd.
-
Hoshizaki Corporation
-
American Range
-
Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd
-
Electrolux
