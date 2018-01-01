Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio

Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global commercial masticating juicer market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Key vendors hold the maximum share in the global commercial masticating juicers market owing to strong brand equity, design in terms of ergonomics, features, and after-sales service. Different strategies are implemented by vendors to compete in the market that are primarily focused towards providing multifunctionality by offering models that can also process other food items. All such key focus areas help vendors to sustain and have a strong presence in the market. Focus of vendors is towards high customer satisfaction and customer retention through customer relationship management (CRM). Due to this, vendors try to have direct interaction with the customers using information technology.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service, “Vendors are offering commercial masticating juicers with a twin-gear feature to gain market share and stimulate sales. This leads to complete crushing of fruits and vegetables so that maximum amount of juice can be extracted. It also leads to processing of other food items such as nuts, coconut meat, wheat, and many more. Some of the vendors also provide equipment which is BPA-free to ensure hygiene.”

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Breville Group

Breville Group deals with equipment related to beverages, cooking, and food processing. The company offers various products such as juicers, espresso machines, milk frothers, blenders, coffee grinders, citrus press, ovens, toasters, grills, and others. The company has strong brand equity and focuses on R&D of its products. The company uses many advanced technologies in its products. It provides the Juice Fountain Cold and the Juice Fountain Cold XL.

Champion Juicer

Champion Juicer specializes in manufacturing juicers for household purposes as well as commercial purposes. The company has strong brand equity and focuses on research, which results in a strong customer portfolio. It uses the online platform to sell its products and spare parts to customers. It provides the Champion 2000 Juicer and the Millennium 4000 Juicer.

Hurom India

Hurom India specializes in manufacturing slow or cold press juicers. The company manufactures products for household as well as commercial purposes. The company operates in more than 70 countries. The company offers commercial masticating juicer under HWS Series. This juicer runs at a speed of 60 RPM and is equipped with overheat prevention system. The machine has other features such as advanced self-cleaning bowl system, manufactured using premium quality stainless steel, contains LED display, and many more.

Omega Products

Omega Products specializes in manufacture of juicers, blenders, milkshake maker, and drink dispensers. The company operates globally with over 65 distributors spread across various geographies. The company also offers certified refurbished products. The company has strong brand equity and offers a wide variety of products which cater to the needs of the end-users. The company also sells its products and spare parts on its online web platform, which increases reachability for the company.

Samson Life

Samson Life mainly deals with equipment relating to juicers for the household and commercial purposes, ultrasonic washers, rice cookers, and parts or accessories. The company focuses on offering superior products at competitive prices. Further, the equipment is made up of stainless steel, and some machines in whole are made up of stainless steel which provides longer life for the machines.

