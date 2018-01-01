Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio

Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global
commercial masticating juicer market report from 2017-2021.
This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that
are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180101005006/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial masticating juicer market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Competitive vendor landscape
Key vendors hold the maximum share in the global
commercial masticating juicers market owing to strong brand equity,
design in terms of ergonomics, features, and after-sales service.
Different strategies are implemented by vendors to compete in the market
that are primarily focused towards providing multifunctionality by
offering models that can also process other food items. All such key
focus areas help vendors to sustain and have a strong presence in the
market. Focus of vendors is towards high customer satisfaction and
customer retention through customer relationship management (CRM). Due
to this, vendors try to have direct interaction with the customers using
information technology.
According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food
service, “Vendors are offering commercial masticating juicers
with a twin-gear feature to gain market share and stimulate sales. This
leads to complete crushing of fruits and vegetables so that maximum
amount of juice can be extracted. It also leads to processing of other
food items such as nuts, coconut meat, wheat, and many more. Some of the
vendors also provide equipment which is BPA-free to ensure hygiene.”
Avail Technavio’s
Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this
report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food
and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial
automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 –
Jan 7.
Technavio market research analysts identify the following key
vendors:
Breville Group
Breville Group deals with equipment related to beverages, cooking, and
food processing. The company offers various products such as juicers,
espresso machines, milk frothers, blenders, coffee grinders, citrus
press, ovens, toasters, grills, and others. The company has strong brand
equity and focuses on R&D of its products. The company uses many
advanced technologies in its products. It provides the Juice Fountain
Cold and the Juice Fountain Cold XL.
Champion Juicer
Champion Juicer specializes in manufacturing juicers for household
purposes as well as commercial purposes. The company has strong brand
equity and focuses on research, which results in a strong customer
portfolio. It uses the online platform to sell its products and spare
parts to customers. It provides the Champion 2000 Juicer and the
Millennium 4000 Juicer.
Hurom India
Hurom India specializes in manufacturing slow or cold press juicers. The
company manufactures products for household as well as commercial
purposes. The company operates in more than 70 countries. The company
offers commercial
masticating juicer under HWS Series. This juicer runs at a speed of
60 RPM and is equipped with overheat prevention system. The machine has
other features such as advanced self-cleaning bowl system, manufactured
using premium quality stainless steel, contains LED display, and many
more.
Omega Products
Omega Products specializes in manufacture of juicers, blenders,
milkshake maker, and drink dispensers. The company operates globally
with over 65 distributors spread across various geographies. The company
also offers certified refurbished products. The company has strong brand
equity and offers a wide variety of products which cater to the needs of
the end-users. The company also sells its products and spare parts on
its online web platform, which increases reachability for the company.
Samson Life
Samson Life mainly deals with equipment relating to juicers for the
household and commercial purposes, ultrasonic washers, rice cookers, and
parts or accessories. The company focuses on offering superior products
at competitive prices. Further, the equipment is made up of stainless
steel, and some machines in whole are made up of stainless steel which
provides longer life for the machines.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Browse Related Reports:
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180101005006/en/