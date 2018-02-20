Global Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Polymer Optic Fiber is One of the Major Market Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Communication
Increasing use of polymer optic fiber is one of the major trends shaping
the communication and energy wire and cable market. Polymer optic fiber
is widely being used in automotive, aircraft manufacturing, electronics
and other industries apart from telecommunications industry.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the communication and energy wire
and cable market in 2017, accounting for around 69% market share.
Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 12%
market share. Eastern Europe was the lowest region accounting for around
1.5% market share.
Scope
-
Markets Covered: Fiber Optic Cables and other cables.
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors,
key sub segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
ALPHA Wire Corporation
-
Belden Inc
-
Coficab Group
-
Encore Wire Corporation
-
Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd.
-
General Cable Corporation
-
Leoni AG
-
Prysmian Group
-
Southwire Company LLC
-
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
