Global Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Polymer Optic Fiber is One of the Major Market Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Increasing use of polymer optic fiber is one of the major trends shaping the communication and energy wire and cable market. Polymer optic fiber is widely being used in automotive, aircraft manufacturing, electronics and other industries apart from telecommunications industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the communication and energy wire and cable market in 2017, accounting for around 69% market share. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 12% market share. Eastern Europe was the lowest region accounting for around 1.5% market share.

Scope

Markets Covered: Fiber Optic Cables and other cables.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in $ billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

ALPHA Wire Corporation

Belden Inc

Coficab Group

Encore Wire Corporation

Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Leoni AG

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

