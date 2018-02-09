Global Concrete Coating Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecast 2017-2022: Improving and Increasing Urban Population Accommodation Creates a Surge via the Residential Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Concrete
The global concrete coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%
during the forecast period to reach $33.19 billion by 2022.
The increasing construction in the BRICS nations is a promising growth
potential for the concrete coating market and it has the maximum demand.
The market has an advantage of bigger market share coming from China and
India for the advanced building & construction technology. This gives
Asia Pacific a lead in the global concrete coating market. Apart from
this, European countries are also developing high demand following Asia
Pacific owing to the higher consumer acceptance and large construction
units.
North America followed Europe and became the third largest market for
concrete coating with heavy industrialization and consumer acceptance.
Large infrastructure and high consumer spending in North America and
Europe is increasing the market of concrete coating. Additionally, the
Middle East & African countries are expected to show a high growth rate
during the forecast period due to their increasing industrialization and
higher market penetration.
Within the various application areas, the residential sector is highly
dominating the market in overall concrete coating across regions owing
to the high adoption rate and ease of application. Other than
residential, the commercial sector is also increasing its market during
the forecast period due to its decorative properties and increasing
government interventions.
The acrylic based concrete coating is expected to maintain global
dominance, which is driven by China, while the region is expected to
contribute the highest toward the global concrete coating market during
the forecast period.
Some of the key players in concrete coating is RPM International,
Sherwin-Williams, Technokotes, Akzonobel N.V, Axalta Coating systems,
etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Outline
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Asia Pacific is Measuring Successful Growth with Growing Domestic
Sealing Market Utilization
2.2 Improving and Increasing Urban Population Accommodation Creates a
Surge via the Residential Industry
3 Market Positioning
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Concrete Sealer Materials
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.2 Major Trends
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 PESTLE
4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising consumer awareness coupled with increasing income level
of the people boosting the demand for concrete coating
5.2.1.2 Increasing utilization of concrete coating in various
manufacturing sector, driving the market demand
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing dependency on Crude Oil hampering the growth of
concrete coating market
5.2.2.2 Increasing government intervention regarding safety demand for
the alternative products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing R&D towards bio-based concrete coating materials
creating new industry growth
5.2.3.2 Large potential markets in the global construction sector
5.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
6 Resin Types: Market Size & Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Acrylic Resin
6.3 Alkyd Resin
6.4 Epoxy Resin
6.5 Polyurethane Resin
6.6 Vendor Profiles
6.6.1 RPM International
6.6.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
6.6.3 AkzoNobel N.V.
6.6.4 Arkema
6.6.1 Sherwin-William Inc.,
7 Applications: Market Size & Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
7.4 Industrial
7.5 Customers Profile
7.5.1 ACS Group
7.5.2 VINCI Corporation
7.5.3 CEMEX
7.5.4 PCL Construction
7.5.5 Skanska
8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis
9 Companies to Watch for
9.1 StoCretec GmbH: Overview
9.2 AXALTA expansion of its Epoxy coating product line
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2 Market Landscape
11 Expert's Views
