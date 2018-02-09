Global Concrete Coating Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecast 2017-2022: Improving and Increasing Urban Population Accommodation Creates a Surge via the Residential Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Concrete Coating Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period to reach $33.19 billion by 2022.

The increasing construction in the BRICS nations is a promising growth potential for the concrete coating market and it has the maximum demand. The market has an advantage of bigger market share coming from China and India for the advanced building & construction technology. This gives Asia Pacific a lead in the global concrete coating market. Apart from this, European countries are also developing high demand following Asia Pacific owing to the higher consumer acceptance and large construction units.

North America followed Europe and became the third largest market for concrete coating with heavy industrialization and consumer acceptance. Large infrastructure and high consumer spending in North America and Europe is increasing the market of concrete coating. Additionally, the Middle East & African countries are expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to their increasing industrialization and higher market penetration.

Within the various application areas, the residential sector is highly dominating the market in overall concrete coating across regions owing to the high adoption rate and ease of application. Other than residential, the commercial sector is also increasing its market during the forecast period due to its decorative properties and increasing government interventions.

The acrylic based concrete coating is expected to maintain global dominance, which is driven by China, while the region is expected to contribute the highest toward the global concrete coating market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in concrete coating is RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Technokotes, Akzonobel N.V, Axalta Coating systems, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Outline

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific is Measuring Successful Growth with Growing Domestic Sealing Market Utilization

2.2 Improving and Increasing Urban Population Accommodation Creates a Surge via the Residential Industry

3 Market Positioning

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Concrete Sealer Materials

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Major Trends

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 PESTLE

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising consumer awareness coupled with increasing income level of the people boosting the demand for concrete coating

5.2.1.2 Increasing utilization of concrete coating in various manufacturing sector, driving the market demand

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing dependency on Crude Oil hampering the growth of concrete coating market

5.2.2.2 Increasing government intervention regarding safety demand for the alternative products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing R&D towards bio-based concrete coating materials creating new industry growth

5.2.3.2 Large potential markets in the global construction sector

5.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

6 Resin Types: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Acrylic Resin

6.3 Alkyd Resin

6.4 Epoxy Resin

6.5 Polyurethane Resin

6.6 Vendor Profiles

6.6.1 RPM International

6.6.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

6.6.3 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.6.4 Arkema

6.6.1 Sherwin-William Inc.,

7 Applications: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Customers Profile

7.5.1 ACS Group

7.5.2 VINCI Corporation

7.5.3 CEMEX

7.5.4 PCL Construction

7.5.5 Skanska

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9 Companies to Watch for

9.1 StoCretec GmbH: Overview

9.2 AXALTA expansion of its Epoxy coating product line

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2 Market Landscape

11 Expert's Views

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9bbng/global_concrete?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005790/en/