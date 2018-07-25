Log in
Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 14.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

The "Global Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The global conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, leading to a global revenue of USD 100.59 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 9600.56 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%.

The conjugate vaccine market is classified into two primary segments-based on disease indication: pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others; and based on end user: paediatric and adult. Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Key growth factors:

  • Rising adoption of cancer therapeutic vaccines, improvement in patient compliance along with an increasing product pipeline, and growing efforts for the adoption of appropriate preventive screening methods to help avert adverse reactions will accelerate the market.
  • Conjugate Vaccine market is expected to have positive growth owing to technological advancements, growth initiatives for the production of low-cost vaccines, and widespread routine vaccination programs in emerging economies.

Threats and key players:

  • Although the conjugate vaccine market is expected to have a positive growth globally, lack of awareness, shortage risk, the situation of oligopoly, uncertainty about the future of international initiatives, emerging manufacturers, and costs and prices of new vaccines will hinder growth.
  • Major Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, etc.

Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • CSL Limited
  • Bharat Biotech International
  • Biological E Limited
  • Serum Institute of India

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Market overview

Chapter 3: Major segment overview - global by disease indication

Chapter 4: Major segment overview - global by end user

Chapter 5: North America - by disease indication

Chapter 6: North America - by end user

Chapter 7: Europe - by disease indication

Chapter 8: Europe - by end user

Chapter 9: Asia Pacific - by disease indication

Chapter 10: Asia Pacific - by end user

Chapter 11: Latin America - by disease indication

Chapter 12: Latin America - by end user

Chapter 13: Middle East & Africa - by disease indication

Chapter 14: Middle East & Africa - by end user

Chapter 15: Competitive landscape

Chapter 16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c7lvsx/global_conjugate?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
