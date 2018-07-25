Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 14.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular
polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and
protect against invasive diseases. The global conjugate vaccine market
is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, leading to a global revenue of
USD 100.59 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 9600.56
Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%.
The conjugate vaccine market is classified into two primary
segments-based on disease indication: pneumococcal, haemophilus
influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and
others; and based on end user: paediatric and adult. Asia-Pacific will
have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Key growth factors:
-
Rising adoption of cancer therapeutic vaccines, improvement in patient
compliance along with an increasing product pipeline, and growing
efforts for the adoption of appropriate preventive screening methods
to help avert adverse reactions will accelerate the market.
-
Conjugate Vaccine market is expected to have positive growth owing to
technological advancements, growth initiatives for the production of
low-cost vaccines, and widespread routine vaccination programs in
emerging economies.
Threats and key players:
-
Although the conjugate vaccine market is expected to have a positive
growth globally, lack of awareness, shortage risk, the situation of
oligopoly, uncertainty about the future of international initiatives,
emerging manufacturers, and costs and prices of new vaccines will
hinder growth.
-
Major Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are
GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, etc.
Companies Mentioned
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Merck & Co.
-
Novartis
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
CSL Limited
-
Bharat Biotech International
-
Biological E Limited
-
Serum Institute of India
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Market overview
Chapter 3: Major segment overview - global by disease indication
Chapter 4: Major segment overview - global by end user
Chapter 5: North America - by disease indication
Chapter 6: North America - by end user
Chapter 7: Europe - by disease indication
Chapter 8: Europe - by end user
Chapter 9: Asia Pacific - by disease indication
Chapter 10: Asia Pacific - by end user
Chapter 11: Latin America - by disease indication
Chapter 12: Latin America - by end user
Chapter 13: Middle East & Africa - by disease indication
Chapter 14: Middle East & Africa - by end user
Chapter 15: Competitive landscape
Chapter 16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c7lvsx/global_conjugate?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005316/en/