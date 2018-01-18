Log in
Global Connected Home Appliance Intelligent Sensors Market Research Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/18/2018 | 07:04pm CET

The "Intelligent Sensors for Connected Home Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent sensors transform conventional home appliance devices to connected ones leveraging Internet. Connected home appliances integrated with intelligent sensors are smart electronic devices, which can be remotely accessed, monitored, and controlled using personal computers, laptops and smartphones.

The key research focus areas in connected home appliances include: increasing the energy efficiency; resource conservation; and ability of appliances to communicate with each other (for example: a refrigerator can instruct an oven to achieve a certain temperature for cooking an item); and reduce costs by allowing the consumer to achieve energy efficiency and by using components, such as lower cost sensors and integrated chips (ICs).

Sensor technology, along with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, and IoT- enabled devices, will drive the adoption of smart home appliances as they provide competitive safety and security advantages and ubiquitous solutions. Threats from the lack of practical knowledge processing and consumer awareness as well as consumer misperceptions and concerns over data security have restrained rapid realization of smart homes. Collaboration with start-up companies will facilitate rapid growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Technology Landscape Assessment - Trends, Enabling Technologies

3.0 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption

4.0 Patent and Funding Scenario

5.0 Key Stakeholders and Industry Initiatives

6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

7.0 Key Patents

8.0 Key Industry Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • GE Appliances
  • Google
  • LG
  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wm6nvc/global_connected?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
