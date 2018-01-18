Global Connected Home Appliance Intelligent Sensors Market Research Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intelligent
Sensors for Connected Home Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Intelligent sensors transform conventional home appliance devices to
connected ones leveraging Internet. Connected home appliances integrated
with intelligent sensors are smart electronic devices, which can be
remotely accessed, monitored, and controlled using personal computers,
laptops and smartphones.
The key research focus areas in connected home appliances include:
increasing the energy efficiency; resource conservation; and ability of
appliances to communicate with each other (for example: a refrigerator
can instruct an oven to achieve a certain temperature for cooking an
item); and reduce costs by allowing the consumer to achieve energy
efficiency and by using components, such as lower cost sensors and
integrated chips (ICs).
Sensor technology, along with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data
analytics, and IoT- enabled devices, will drive the adoption of smart
home appliances as they provide competitive safety and security
advantages and ubiquitous solutions. Threats from the lack of practical
knowledge processing and consumer awareness as well as consumer
misperceptions and concerns over data security have restrained rapid
realization of smart homes. Collaboration with start-up companies will
facilitate rapid growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Technology Landscape Assessment - Trends, Enabling Technologies
3.0 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption
4.0 Patent and Funding Scenario
5.0 Key Stakeholders and Industry Initiatives
6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
7.0 Key Patents
8.0 Key Industry Contacts
Companies Mentioned
-
Apple
-
GE Appliances
-
Google
-
LG
-
Samsung
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wm6nvc/global_connected?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006170/en/