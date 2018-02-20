Global Construction Films Market 2018-2022 by Type and Application - Raven Dominates the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Construction
The construction films market is projected to grow from USD 10.62
Billion in 2017 to USD 13.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% between
2017 and 2022.
Based on type the LLDPE type segment is expected to lead the
construction films market, in terms of value and volume, during the
forecast period. While LDPE films are losing its market share to its
advanced form, that is, LLDPE, owing to the high strength property of
LLDPE, which allows down-gauging of films and results in reduced costs.
Based on application, the barriers & protective segment is estimated to
lead the construction films market in 2017, in terms of value and
volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased
demand for moisture and gas barriers. Moreover, construction films are
being increasingly preferred as a sound barrier to dissipate highway
noise and in stadiums for better acoustics.
Raven (US) is one of the major players in the construction films market.
The company emphasizes excellence in its product offerings. It is
focused on continuous improvement in its business and follows strategic
moves to sustain its leading position in the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growing Construction Industry in Developing Countries of APAC
-
Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films
Restraints
-
Mature Market in Europe
-
Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations
Opportunities
-
Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products
Challenges
-
Recycling of Plastics Films
