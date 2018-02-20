Log in
Global Construction Films Market 2018-2022 by Type and Application - Raven Dominates the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/20/2018 | 01:04pm CET

The "Construction Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, BOPA), Application (Barriers & Protective, Decorative), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latam) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction films market is projected to grow from USD 10.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Based on type the LLDPE type segment is expected to lead the construction films market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. While LDPE films are losing its market share to its advanced form, that is, LLDPE, owing to the high strength property of LLDPE, which allows down-gauging of films and results in reduced costs.

Based on application, the barriers & protective segment is estimated to lead the construction films market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for moisture and gas barriers. Moreover, construction films are being increasingly preferred as a sound barrier to dissipate highway noise and in stadiums for better acoustics.

Raven (US) is one of the major players in the construction films market. The company emphasizes excellence in its product offerings. It is focused on continuous improvement in its business and follows strategic moves to sustain its leading position in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Construction Industry in Developing Countries of APAC
  • Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films

Restraints

  • Mature Market in Europe
  • Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations

Opportunities

  • Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products

Challenges

  • Recycling of Plastics Films

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

8 Construction Films Market, by Type

9 Construction Films Market, by Application

10 Construction Films Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Berry Global Group
  • Dupont Teijin Films
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Raven
  • RKW SE
  • Saint-Gobain
  • SKC
  • Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnx38g/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
