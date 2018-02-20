Global Construction Films Market 2018-2022 by Type and Application - Raven Dominates the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Construction Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, BOPA), Application (Barriers & Protective, Decorative), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latam) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction films market is projected to grow from USD 10.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Based on type the LLDPE type segment is expected to lead the construction films market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. While LDPE films are losing its market share to its advanced form, that is, LLDPE, owing to the high strength property of LLDPE, which allows down-gauging of films and results in reduced costs.

Based on application, the barriers & protective segment is estimated to lead the construction films market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for moisture and gas barriers. Moreover, construction films are being increasingly preferred as a sound barrier to dissipate highway noise and in stadiums for better acoustics.

Raven (US) is one of the major players in the construction films market. The company emphasizes excellence in its product offerings. It is focused on continuous improvement in its business and follows strategic moves to sustain its leading position in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Construction Industry in Developing Countries of APAC

Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films

Restraints

Mature Market in Europe

Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products

Challenges

Recycling of Plastics Films

